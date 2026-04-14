SMU Launches Institute to Reshape Work, Retirement, and Support Systems for a Super-Aged Singapore

The Singapore Management University (SMU) has established a new Longevity Societies and Economies Institute to address the challenges and opportunities of an aging population. Backed by a S$10 million fund, the institute will work with government, businesses, and community groups to develop policies and solutions focusing on jobs, retirement, and support systems. Experts highlight the silver generation as a key resource in filling manpower gaps due to low fertility rates.

The Singapore Management University SMU is launching a new Longevity Societies and Economies Institute to address the challenges and opportunities presented by Singapore 's rapidly aging population . This initiative, supported by a substantial S$10 million fund, aims to transform research findings into tangible solutions. The institute will collaborate closely with various stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector businesses, and community organizations, to develop and implement effective policies and strategies. The focus will be on reshaping key aspects of life in Singapore , including the nature of work, retirement planning, and the provision of adequate support systems for the elderly. This proactive approach is crucial as Singapore transitions into a super-aged society, a demographic shift with significant implications for the nation's economic and social fabric. The institute's work will be instrumental in ensuring a sustainable and thriving future for all Singapore ans.

One of the critical areas the institute will address is the evolving labor market dynamics. With Singapore's total fertility rate at an all-time low, the country faces a growing need to address manpower shortages. The experts are increasingly recognizing the invaluable contribution of the silver generation, the older adults, as a vital resource to fill these gaps. The institute will explore how to create more opportunities for older workers, including providing them with relevant skills training and creating flexible work arrangements that cater to their needs and preferences. This will not only help to alleviate labor shortages but also promote greater economic inclusion and empower older adults to remain active and engaged in society. The institute's research will delve into innovative strategies to support lifelong learning and skills upgrading, ensuring that older workers remain competitive in the evolving job market. This also includes exploring methods to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and experience from older workers to younger generations, fostering intergenerational collaboration and mentorship programs. Furthermore, the institute will examine the challenges and opportunities in various industries, identifying sectors with high potential for older workers and developing targeted initiatives to connect them with suitable employment opportunities.

The institute's broader objectives include reimagining retirement models and strengthening the support systems available to the elderly. As the population ages, traditional retirement structures require significant adaptation. The institute will research innovative retirement options that go beyond conventional models, such as phased retirement programs, encore careers, and opportunities for continued learning and civic engagement. It will also examine ways to improve access to healthcare, social services, and affordable housing for seniors. The institute plans to work closely with various government ministries and agencies to advocate for policy changes and develop new programs that effectively support the well-being and independence of older adults. This also includes examining the existing healthcare and social care systems, identifying areas for improvement, and exploring the implementation of technology and innovative solutions to enhance the quality of life for seniors. The focus will be on promoting healthy aging and creating age-friendly communities where older adults can thrive. This will involve the development of programs that address social isolation, promote mental well-being, and facilitate intergenerational connections. Ultimately, the Longevity Societies and Economies Institute is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a future where Singapore is not only a super-aged society but also a society that embraces and empowers its older population. The Institute aims to ensure that Singapore remains a vibrant and prosperous nation for generations to come.





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