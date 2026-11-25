Instagram user Emma advocates for private result collection and emotional support over public ceremony during PSLE results day, drawing widespread parental support.

Instagram creator Emma, known online as @lahlahbanana, has publicly challenged the traditional conduct of Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results day in Singapore. In a viral post published on Nov 23, she outlined a radical departure from the customary public assembly, urging parents to prioritize their children's mental well-being over the spectacle of public scoring.

The Problem With Public Results Ceremonies

Emma argued that the standard practice of gathering Primary 6 students in a school hall to publicly broadcast their academic wins and losses is psychologically damaging. She described the scene as a circus where a small number of high achievers are cheered on stage, while dozens of other children break down in tears in front of their peers. She noted that hearing other parents' comments during these events was so distressing that it made her want to vomit, highlighting the intense pressure placed on twelve-year-olds.

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Emma's Strategy For Emotional Protection

To protect her children from this stress, Emma adopted different strategies for her two kids. For her eldest child, she booked a family trip to ensure her daughter would not be present for the release. Although the family cancelled the trip because the daughter insisted on attending, Emma still ensured she and her partner showed up as a united front. She emphasized that parents must take leave from work to be present, focusing on emotional support rather than dissecting scores.

Emma specifically advised parents to let their child open the results envelope at home rather than in a crowded school hall. This step is designed to safeguard the student's privacy and allow them to process their emotions in a safe environment with their family. By removing the audience, the event shifts from a public judgment to a private family moment.

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Reframing Results Day As A Celebration

The Instagram creator urged parents to view results day as a graduation ceremony rather than a day of final judgment. She suggested that parents show gratitude by thanking their child's teachers and taking group photos to memorialize the farewell. Emma also recommended allowing the child to choose a celebratory lunch after collecting their results. This approach aims to ensure the day is remembered as a celebration of the child's six years of primary education, rather than a single data point on a score sheet.

Despite the Ministry of Education (MOE) removing T-scores and stopping the announcement of top scorers to curb unhealthy comparisons, Emma stressed that the pressure on results day remains real. Her post has received significant validation, with over 110 comments from parents expressing relief and gratitude for the reminder to be present for their kids.

Logistics For Secondary One Posting

On a practical level, the PSLE results were officially released at 11am on Nov 24, with 40,906 Primary 6 students having sat for the national examination. The Ministry of Education has provided parents with a seven-calendar-day window to submit their child's Secondary 1 (S1) subject options online. This period runs from 11.30am on Nov 24 to 4.30pm on Nov 30, giving families ample time to breathe, process the results, and make calm decisions.

Regarding the academic cohort, about 64 per cent of students eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 can take at least one subject at a more demanding level. This proportion is comparable to the previous year's cohort. The final Secondary 1 posting results are expected to be released on Dec 18, although the Ministry of Education will confirm the exact date at a later time. Emma's advice aligns with many parents who are questioning the in-person collection process and preferring online releases in private spaces.