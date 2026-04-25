Social Media Sentiment Challenges Analyst Predictions for Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

While analysts believe Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim could retain power, social media paints a different picture, with growing online criticism and disillusionment with his administration.

Malaysia n Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim enjoys positive assessments from some political analysts, who predict his potential to remain in power after the next general election.

However, this optimistic outlook sharply contrasts with the prevailing sentiment on Malaysian social media platforms. In the country's political climate, social media has become a crucial indicator of public opinion. The 2022 elections witnessed a significant online backlash against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, with supporters of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Anwar Ibrahim launching scathing criticisms, often employing derogatory labels like ‘roof diggers’ and referencing the ‘Satan move’ – a pejorative term for the 2020 Sheraton Move.

This move involved MPs defecting from Anwar’s party to join Muhyiddin Yassin, leading to the collapse of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s PH-led government. While PH secured the most seats in 2022, it failed to win a majority and form the government independently. The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition performed poorly, finishing fourth, while the Islamist PAS party experienced a surge in support, particularly on TikTok, resulting in an unprecedented win of 44 seats.

The current political landscape presents new challenges for PH, with PKR, Anwar’s party, facing increasing online criticism. Concerns over slow reforms, internal divisions within the party, and perceived shortcomings in Anwar’s performance as Prime Minister have contributed to a decline in online popularity. Anwar and PKR are experiencing levels of online disapproval not seen before, with negative sentiment spreading across platforms like TikTok and Facebook.

Despite this, a Merdeka Centre report in June of last year offered a contrasting view, suggesting the Unity Government had a strong chance of retaining power after the 16th General Election (GE16), provided there were no major economic or political disruptions. The report highlighted the enduring importance of economic issues in shaping public support for the MADANI administration.

However, the internet remains critical of Anwar, accusing him of abandoning his reform promises after assuming office. Facebook comments reveal growing frustration among supporters regarding the government’s economic management, with some expressing a willingness to consider alternative candidates. A particularly telling observation is the prevalence of laughing emojis on posts discussing Anwar’s government, indicating widespread skepticism and amusement at its performance.

Many voters express a sense of resignation, stating they see no viable alternatives to Anwar, while others remain confused by the complexities of Malaysian politics. The online discourse suggests a growing disillusionment with the current administration, despite the optimistic projections from some analysts. The situation is further complicated by the presence of Malay candidates from other parties, potentially eroding PH’s traditional support base.

The sentiment expressed online indicates that global economic issues are likely to play a significant role in influencing voter decisions, potentially leading to a rejection of PH. The contrast between the analytical predictions and the raw emotion expressed on social media highlights a critical disconnect in understanding the current political mood in Malaysia. The reliance on social media as a barometer of public opinion underscores the importance of monitoring these platforms to gauge the true sentiment of the electorate.

The situation is dynamic and could shift significantly depending on economic developments and political events leading up to GE16. The ability of Anwar Ibrahim and his government to address the concerns raised online will be crucial in determining their chances of success in the next election





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Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia Social Media Politics GE16 Pakatan Harapan Perikatan Nasional Reform Public Opinion

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