Microsoft outage affects some Singapore government systems, Singpass unaffected, GovTech says

A Microsoft outage has disrupted some Singapore government systems, including email services, but emergency hotlines and Singpass remain unaffected, GovTech said. ICA warned of delays for some FormSG submissions.

A Microsoft outage has disrupted some Singapore government systems, including email services, but emergency services and Singpass remain unaffected, the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) said.

GovTech confirmed the impact in response to media queries. It said it is working with Microsoft to restore services as soon as possible, and will provide further updates when more information is available. Emergency services remain fully operational. Emergency hotlines 995 and 999 are functioning as usual, the agency said.

Also read Microsoft Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365 hit by widespread outage

GovTech Confirms Singpass Status Unaffected

Singpass is not affected. The service is used by citizens, permanent residents and foreign identification number holders to access thousands of online and in-person government and private-sector services. Public officers can continue to use Microsoft Teams for internal communications, GovTech added. For updates on e-services, the agency advised the public to check the relevant agency official website or social media channels.

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It also sought the public understanding that the ongoing disruption may delay responses to email enquiries. For urgent matters, members of the public can contact the relevant agency through other channels, such as its call centre. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in an update at about 1.30pm that its responses to some services submitted through FormSG may be delayed. Members of the public who require urgent assistance may contact ICA via ICA Feedback or call 6391 6100.

Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams and other apps remain disrupted for thousands of users globally. Singapore users reported issues on outage tracker Downdetector on the morning of Nov 13. According to an update posted on Microsoft service health status page at 12.22pm, its engineers are continuing efforts to improve service stability and traffic flow. It added that partial recovery has been observed across regions where earlier adjustments were applied.

Microsoft Reviews Infrastructure Stability Measures

However, these actions are not resulting in sustained recovery, so Microsoft is reviewing what additional actions it can take to improve overall infrastructure stability. On its Service Health Status webpage, Microsoft also said it was reviewing traffic flows and affected infrastructure to identify opportunities to optimise routing as the outage stretches on.

It said it will continue to share more information as soon as it is available, and confirmed there is no indication the outage is the result of malicious activity.