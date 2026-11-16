Somerset Belt Youth Precinct Construction Begins, to Open from End-2027

Construction has begun on the Somerset Belt youth precinct in Orchard Road, with four interconnected spaces set to reopen progressively from end-2027 and be completed by 2028. The project, part of the SG Youth Plan, was shaped by over 16,500 youth responses.

Construction works to transform Somerset Belt into a youth precinct in the heart of Orchard Road have begun, with the revamped spaces set to reopen progressively from end-2027 and be completed by 2028.

The precinct stretches from youth hub *SCAPE to action sports facility Trifecta. It will bring together four interconnected spaces: Somerset Youth Park, Incubation Nexus, Somerset Slopes and Somerset Skate Park. Works officially started on Nov 16, with Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo and other representatives breaking ground in a ceremony at the Somerset Youth Park. The revamped precinct is managed by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and *SCAPE.

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Overview of Somerset Belt Youth Precinct Zones

The first space, Somerset Youth Park, will be a gathering spot with a performance stage, stepped seating, pocket gardens and lawns. It will have flexible spaces for youth artwork, showcases and ground-up activities, plus a sheltered pedestrian link-bridge connecting to *SCAPE.

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Next to the park, the Incubation Nexus will provide workspaces and modular spaces for youth entrepreneurship, creative projects, workshops and community-led initiatives. It will have amenities for workshops and communal activities, charging points, food and beverage options, and vending machines. The current outdoor Somerset Skate Park will be revamped into a sheltered facility catering to skaters of different skill levels, with both sheltered and open skating areas. Other on-site facilities include bicycle parking, washrooms and vending machines.

Nestled between the skate park and the 111 Somerset mall will be Somerset Slopes, a green recreational space where youth can unwind amid flowers and greenery. It will feature a sheltered event stage, stepped lawn seating, play structures, fitness facilities and kinetic play elements. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Neo said youth had made clear their need for dedicated spaces. About three in five youth believe such spaces create opportunities to meet people from different backgrounds, he said.

Minister David Neo Highlights Youth Belonging

He also highlighted the importance of creating spaces where young people can build meaningful relationships and a sense of belonging.

"Our youths are growing up in a fast-changing world. Technology is transforming how we live, work and play," he said.

"Young people are more digitally connected than ever before, but many want deeper friendships, stronger relationships, and communities where they belong. " Neo added: "A youth space is more than just a building, or somewhere to spend time. It is where young people can come together to discover new interests, find your community, meet people you might otherwise have never met, and develop a sense of belonging.

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" The redevelopment was shaped by more than 16,500 responses gathered through the Somerset Reset campaign, with young people also working alongside architects and planners on the precinct's design. Their feedback helped inform features such as flexible multi-purpose spaces, modular structures and sheltered, ventilated areas to accommodate different activities and weather conditions. Neo said: "This is truly a space that is made with youths, for youths, by youths.

" He added that young people would continue to play a role during the construction period, including through opportunities to contribute artwork to the construction hoardings. While redevelopment works are underway, young people will continue to be involved in shaping the precinct's identity and programming through *SCAPE and its partners. Upcoming activities include Driftpoint-9 and Friends-Around-The-Enneagram on Nov 29, as well as Concert Ixora on Dec 8.

Youth Heritage Showcase and Third Spaces Context

A three-day youth heritage showcase, The Return Station, will take place at *SCAPE from Nov 27 to 29, bringing together young artists, makers and performers. So far, 11 third spaces have reached out to over 4,000 youth, said Neo. The Somerset Belt precinct is part of these spaces.

Third spaces are places besides home and school where young people can hang out and take part in activities. Plans to redesign the area were first announced by MCCY in 2019. Somerset first became a youth hangout spot when its youth park opened three decades ago in 1996. Neo said the area has been "something special to young Singaporeans for a very, very long time" and has been where they made friends and memories.

"In another 20 to 30 years from now, I hope another generation of young Singaporeans will stand here and talk about the friendships they have made, the communities they have built, and all the different ideas that have started right here," said the minister. Representatives from *SCAPE, JTC Corporation, engineering consultant Arup, contractor Qing Feng Construction and youth attended the groundbreaking event. The project supports the SG Youth Plan and Orchard Road's wider renewal as a lifestyle and leisure area.