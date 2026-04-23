Son of Slain Journalist Seeks Answers After Two Decades

A journalist investigates the circumstances surrounding his father's death while reporting on the Aceh conflict in 2003, seeking closure and truth after years of unanswered questions.

More than two decades after the death of Indonesia n journalist Ersa Siregar while covering the conflict in Aceh , his son, Ridhwan Siregar, a journalist himself, embarked on a journey to uncover the truth surrounding his father’s killing.

Ersa was taken hostage by the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) in June 2003, along with four others, during an ambush. He was the only one of the hostages who died in captivity, succumbing to gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. For years, Ridhwan and his family grappled with unanswered questions about the circumstances of his father’s death. The signing of a peace treaty in 2005 brought a semblance of stability to the region, but the pain and uncertainty lingered.

Driven by a need for closure, Ridhwan, accompanied by his colleague Kiki Siregar, began a painstaking investigation, interviewing key figures involved in the events of 2003. The investigation revealed a complex web of events and conflicting accounts. Fery, a fellow hostage who survived the shooting, recounted their capture and the conditions of their captivity in a remote, swampy location.

He described how they were mistakenly caught in the crossfire during an Indonesian military attack on a GAM camp in December 2003. Other sources pointed to a potential case of mistaken identity, with a caller identifying himself as 'Ucok' claiming responsibility for the shooting, stating it was an accident resulting from orders to intercept a GAM group. Munir Noer, a colleague who helped Ersa with his assignment, revealed that a Marine had apologized for the accidental shooting after the fact.

The investigation also traced the initial capture to Tengku Kafrawi, a GAM member who stopped Ersa’s car. The narrative is further complicated by the involvement of local residents, including the wives of Indonesian soldiers, who provided shelter to the hostages. The search for answers led Ridhwan to retired Lieutenant General Bambang Darmono, the military commander in Aceh at the time of the hostage situation.

The investigation highlights the challenges of reconstructing events from two decades ago, relying on fragmented memories and the perspectives of individuals with potentially conflicting interests. Ridhwan’s journey is not merely a quest for information, but a deeply personal attempt to understand the circumstances of his father’s death and find peace after years of uncertainty. The story underscores the human cost of conflict and the enduring impact of loss on families.

The investigation continues, seeking to piece together the final details and bring a sense of closure to a decades-old tragedy. The pursuit of truth is a testament to the enduring bond between father and son, and a commitment to honoring the memory of a journalist who lost his life while reporting on a critical moment in Indonesian history





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