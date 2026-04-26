Sony's Table Tennis Robot Ace Challenges and Defeats Human Champions

A new table tennis robot developed by Sony is demonstrating expert-level play, challenging and sometimes defeating professional human athletes. This breakthrough highlights advancements in AI and robotics, particularly in speed, adaptability, and strategic decision-making in dynamic physical environments.

A groundbreaking development in artificial intelligence and robotics has resulted in a table tennis robot, named Ace, developed by Sony , that is challenging and even defeating elite human players.

This achievement marks the first instance of a robot attaining human-expert level performance in a widely played competitive sport within the physical world. Ace utilizes nine cameras positioned around the table to track the ball, specifically focusing on its logo to accurately measure spin. The robot's success isn't due to pre-programmed instructions, but rather through a learning process derived from experience, mirroring how humans improve their skills.

Sony constructed a dedicated Olympic-sized table tennis court at its Tokyo headquarters to ensure a fair playing field for both the robot and professional athletes. The robot boasts eight joints, providing a wide range of motion and enabling swift responses to opponents' rallies. This advancement signifies a major leap in robotics, particularly in addressing the challenge of speed and adaptability in dynamic, unpredictable environments.

While robots have previously demonstrated superhuman feats, such as running a half-marathon faster than the human record, competing against skilled human athletes at split-second speeds presents a unique and more complex hurdle. Sony intentionally limited Ace's capabilities to maintain a degree of fairness, ensuring its speed and reach were comparable to a highly trained human athlete.

The focus wasn't on building a robot that simply overpowered opponents with sheer speed, but one that could strategically play the game and win through intelligent decision-making and tactical skill. This achievement builds upon previous AI advancements, including those in video game environments, and represents a 'ChatGPT moment' for robotics, with new AI-driven approaches enabling robots to learn and perform complex physical tasks. The development of Ace isn't isolated; Google's DeepMind has also been exploring AI in table tennis.

However, experts note that Sony's advanced computer vision and motion detection capabilities give Ace a significant advantage. While some experts acknowledge the extensive resources Sony dedicated to the project, they also emphasize the importance of such contests in driving true progress, whether in sports or space exploration. Japanese professional players who competed against Ace expressed astonishment at its capabilities, with one Olympian stating that Ace executed a shot 'no one else would have been able to do'.

This observation sparked hope that humans might also be able to replicate such techniques, demonstrating the potential for robots to inspire and push the boundaries of human performance. Following the initial study, Sony continued to refine Ace, resulting in even faster shot speeds and more aggressive gameplay





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