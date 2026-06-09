Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho Confirm Breakup After 14-Year Relationship

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and actor Jung Kyung-ho have officially ended their 14-year romance. Their agencies confirmed the amicable split, citing busy schedules as a contributing factor. The couple was one of South Korea's most admired celebrity pairs.

Girls' Generation member and actress Sooyoung and actor Jung Kyung-ho have ended their relationship after 14 years together, according to reports from South Korea n media on June 9.

Their respective agencies, Saram Entertainment and Management Oreum, confirmed the breakup. The speculation began earlier that morning when observant fans noticed that the couple had ceased following each other on their social media platforms. Additional reports suggest that the separation was amicable, with the pair growing apart due to demanding and conflicting work schedules. Sooyoung, 36, and Jung Kyung-ho, 42, first started dating in September 2012 and publicly acknowledged their romance in 2014.

For over a decade, they were considered one of South Korea's most cherished and long-lasting celebrity couples. Jung Kyung-ho is widely recognized for his prominent roles in popular dramas such as Crash Course in Romance (2023) and Hospital Playlist (2020-2021). The news of their split comes as a surprise to many, as their relationship had often been highlighted as a stable and supportive partnership in the entertainment industry.

The couple maintained a relatively private but occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship publicly, earning admiration for their enduring bond amidst the pressures of fame. Their breakup underscores the challenges that high-profile couples face in balancing personal lives with rigorous professional commitments.

In a notable public moment, during a press conference in December 2025 for the legal drama Pro Bono, Jung Kyung-ho was playfully prompted by the event's emcee to share some news fitting for his character Kang Da-wit, who creates issues from small incidents. Director Kim Seong-yoon even suggested he reveal "at least a date", which many interpreted as a lighthearted hint towards a potential marriage between Jung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung.

That comment now adds a layer of poignancy to the news of their separation, marking a shift from hopeful speculation to the confirmation of their parting. The couple's journey together spanned significant milestones in both their careers, and their mutual support was often noted by colleagues and fans alike. While the reasons for their breakup remain personal, the narrative of a long-term relationship concluding due to busy schedules is a familiar story in the world of celebrity romances.

Both Sooyoung, as a member of the iconic girl group Girls' Generation and a successful actress, and Jung Kyung-ho, a respected actor, have demanding filming schedules and public obligations that likely contributed to the drift. Their agencies have requested privacy and understanding for the individuals involved as they move forward separately. This development leaves many fans reflecting on the couple's history and expressing sadness over the end of an era for one of Korea's entertainment industry's most beloved pairs





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sooyoung Jung Kyung-Ho Breakup Celebrity Couple South Korea Girls' Generation Agencies Confirmation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwanese actor Fu Zichun, known as Jun Fu, dies suddenly at age 46Known for his roles in Taiwanese dramas such as Rookie's Diary, the 46-year-old actor reportedly died due to complications from leukaemia.

Read more »

Taiwanese Actor Jun Fu Dies Aged 46Taiwanese actor Jun Fu, also known as Fu Tzu Chun, has died at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with acute leukemia. He had been unwell for several days before his death and was hospitalized on June 7, 2026. Despite receiving medical attention, his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he passed away on the same day.

Read more »

Kim Soo-hyun's Strategic Return: Actor Launches Bench Campaign Amid Ongoing Legal BattlesSouth Korean star Kim Soo-hyun is set to reappear publicly with a print ad shoot for Philippine brand Bench in July, his first major activity in a year since the Kim Sae-ron controversy. This detailed report covers the campaign's significance, the looming lawsuits from advertisers, and his civil suit against a YouTuber, as the actor navigates a complex comeback.

Read more »

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and Actor Jung Kyung-ho Split After 14 YearsGirls' Generation member Sooyoung and actor Jung Kyung-ho have ended their 14-year relationship, confirmed by their agencies. The breakup follows social media unfollows and reports of growing apart due to busy schedules.

Read more »