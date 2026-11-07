South Africa Demolish Injury-Plagued Italy 66-7 in Turin

South Africa delivered a crushing 66-7 victory over Italy in the Nations Championship in Turin on November 7 2026. Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu dominated with nine points from nine kicks.

South Africa delivered a comprehensive 66-7 victory over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico di Turin on Saturday November 7 2026. This dominant performance in the Rugby Nations Championship highlighted the physical gap between the two sides while securing maximum points for the Springboks. The match served as a critical juncture in the Southern Hemisphere group standings ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu Leads Springbok Attack

Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu orchestrated the South African attack with precision scoring the first of nine tries and adding 21 points through a flawless kicking display. His accuracy included kicking all six conversions during the blistering opening half that saw the visitors run in multiple scores. Feinberg-Mngomezulu opened the scoring with a penalty before transitioning into the try-scoring phase that dismantled the Italian defense.

Also read Italy Faces South Africa in Nations Championship Turin Match

Malcolm Marx and Captain Kolisi Shine

Hooker Malcolm Marx proved to be a nightmare for the Italian pack going over twice during the first half dominance. He joined the scores of Feinberg-Mngomezulu Morne van den Berg and Damian Willemse who all crossed the line in the opening period. Captain Siya Kolisi also contributed to the early onslaught ensuring the Springboks built an insurmountable lead before the break.

Italy Struggles With Injury Crisis

An injury-hit Italian squad found it difficult to contain the South African physicality throughout the match. The home side managed to get off the mark only after the interval when Federico Ruzza crossed for a try. Tommaso Allan successfully converted Ruzza's effort providing Italy's only points in the contest but it was not enough to stem the tide of the South African attack.

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Wilco Louw and Ethan Hooker Seal Win

Wilco Louw added another try for South Africa after the break extending the margin of victory significantly. The Springboks maintained their relentless pressure until the final whistle with Ethan Hooker running in the final score on the stroke of full-time. This comprehensive result ensured the Springboks claimed maximum points from their three July fixtures and topped the Southern Hemisphere group ahead of New Zealand on points difference.

Standings Impact Ahead Of All Blacks

The victory for South Africa came ahead of the All Blacks facing Scotland at Murrayfield later on Saturday. This result solidified the Springbok position in the group standings as they prepared for the remainder of the championship. The dominant performance in Turin served as a warning to other competitors regarding the current form and depth of the South African rugby team.