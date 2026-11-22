The South China Sea Code of Conduct faces significant hurdles as negotiations continue. Key stakeholders remain divided on enforcement and self-restraint clauses.

The finalization of the South China Sea Code of Conduct remains stalled as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepares to hand over the 2027 chairmanship to Singapore. Despite the conclusion of the recent ASEAN Summit in Manila, the much-anticipated agreement was not among the resolved issues. Experts warn that the remaining unresolved segments of the negotiations represent the most intractable political and legal challenges in the region.

Remaining Contentious Clauses in Negotiations

While Manila, serving as the 2026 ASEAN chair, prioritized completing the code this year, only a small fraction of the disagreements appear to have been settled. Collin Koh from the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies notes that the unresolved 20 per cent of the code may prove significantly harder to finalize than the initial drafts. The original single draft text adopted in 2018 served merely as a collection of various negotiating parties' proposals rather than a cohesive agreement.

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Recent progress has largely involved consolidating repetitive items and tidying up this living document. However, core disagreements regarding geographic application and the definition of self-restraint persist. ASEAN expects talks to conclude next year under Singapore's leadership, but the complexity of these remaining clauses raises substantial doubts about meeting that timeline.

Divergent Views on Self-Restraint and Enforcement

A primary point of contention is the definition of unacceptable behavior in disputed waters. The Philippines has insisted on clear dos and don'ts to prevent escalation. Conversely, China prefers flexible interpretation to assert national interests, suggesting self-restraint means refraining from military exercises with extra-regional actors only if parties are notified and raise no objection.

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Philippine Foreign Minister Ma Theresa Lazaro expressed confidence that Singapore will be able to finish the discussions. However, many ASEAN members oppose provisions that could effectively grant Beijing a veto over sovereign military cooperation with partners like the United States, India, and Japan. Several nations conduct regular maritime exercises with these external allies near Chinese-claimed features, viewing any restriction as an infringement on their rights.

Lack of Legal Binding Force and Oversight Mechanisms

The question of whether the code will be legally binding remains unresolved. Even if a binding status is agreed upon, its effectiveness depends entirely on credible measures for compliance, verification, and enforcement. The original 2018 draft proposed either using existing ASEAN-China meetings or establishing a dedicated commission to oversee implementation.

Both mechanisms require consensus to arbitrate violations, creating a high barrier for accountability. Leaving the notion of self-restraint open-ended risks the code becoming indistinguishable from the 2002 Declaration of Conduct of Parties. That earlier document failed to prevent rising tensions and eroded the trust necessary for successful negotiation. Without a clear institution to address alleged violations, the new code may lack practical utility.

Historical Context and Future Diplomatic Pressures

The current negotiations are set against a backdrop of heightened maritime clashes, such as the incident involving the Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May and the Chinese Coast Guard in March 2024. These events underscore the urgency of the agreement while simultaneously complicating the diplomatic atmosphere. The Declaration of Conduct of Parties signed in 2002 was intended as a precursor but has struggled to mitigate conflicts over overlapping claims.

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As the pressure mounts to deliver results before Singapore assumes the 2027 chair, public expectations are rising. The need to balance strict security cooperation measures with political flexibility defines the current diplomatic impasse. Failure to produce a meaningful reduction in tensions could further destabilize the region, making the completion of this code a critical test for ASEAN's cohesion and China's regional engagement.