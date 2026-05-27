South Korea Alleges Iran Responsible for Attack on HMM Vessel in Strait of Hormuz

South Korea's Foreign Ministry presented evidence suggesting Iran's involvement in an assault on a South Korean bulk carrier in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack, which occurred on May 4, 2026, targeted an HMM ship, causing damage. Despite Iran's denial, Seoul cites technical indicators linking the weaponry to Iran, while the US had previously blamed Tehran and called for joint security measures.

South Korea has publicly stated that evidence implicates Iran in an attack on one of its commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz earlier in May 2026.

The incident involved a bulk carrier operated by South Korean shipping company HMM, which was stranded in the strategic waterway when it was struck by two unidentified objects on May 4. Photographs released later showed damage to the ship's stern. While Iranian authorities, through Ambassador Saeed Koozechi in Seoul, have denied any involvement, asserting Iran "took no part" in the attack, South Korean officials are pointing to specific technical details.

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo elaborated that the engines of the objects used in the strike resembled turbojet engines manufactured in Iran, with one component bearing markings consistent with Iranian usage. This follows an immediate assertion by then US President Donald Trump that Iran had fired on the vessel, coupled with a call for South Korea to participate in US-led maritime security initiatives.

The development adds strain to regional tensions and raises questions about the safety of commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf amid broader geopolitical friction between the United States, Iran, and regional allies





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Iran South Korea HMM Strait Of Hormuz Maritime Attack

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