South Korea Ballot Shortage Sparks 35-Hour Polling Station Standoff and Police Intervention

A shortage of ballot papers during South Korea's local elections led to a 35-hour blockade of a Seoul polling station by over 1,000 demonstrators. Riot police cleared the protesters on Friday, seizing two ballot boxes containing about 2,000 votes. The incident has heightened political tensions, with the opposition demanding a rerun and President Lee ordering an investigation into the "unacceptable" logistical failure. The crisis compounds existing public distrust fueled by former President Yoon's unsubstantiated election fraud claims.

More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a Seoul polling station on Thursday to block the removal of ballot box es, following a 35-hour blockade sparked by a shortage of ballot papers during local elections earlier in the week.

The protest, which began with several dozen people on election night, swelled dramatically by Thursday, according to Yonhap reports. The demonstrators held signs reading "Stop the vote count" and "Invalidate the election," reflecting deep-seated anger over the logistical failure. The ballot boxes, containing approximately 2,000 ballots, were eventually secured and transported to a counting center after riot police intervened on Friday morning. Livestream footage captured officers physically removing demonstrators who were blocking entrances, with some protesters shouting and resisting.

One man was heard yelling, "Is this really a country governed by the rule of law?

" as police repeatedly ordered the crowd to clear the way. The incident occurred in Seoul's Jamsil 7-dong district, a focal point for unrest after the National Election Commission (NEC) apologized for running out of ballot papers at 14 polling stations in the capital.

The NEC blamed the shortage on a failure to anticipate voter turnout, and while some polling stations stayed open until 10pm local time (9pm Singapore time) to accommodate voters, the move did little to quell criticism of the commission's handling of the election. The controversy has intensified political tensions in South Korea. President Lee Jae Myung ordered an investigation into the ballot shortage, condemning what he called "a flaw that is difficult to accept.

" The People Power Party (PPP), which suffered a heavy defeat in the local elections following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, seized on the incident. PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok visited the NEC on Thursday and argued that the entire election should be rerun. The shadow of Yoon's actions looms large over the crisis.

Yoon, now jailed and on trial for insurrection, had previously declared martial law and claimed the NEC ignored warnings about North Korean threats to voter data and failed to fully cooperate with intelligence agency inspections. Those unsubstantiated claims were amplified by right-wing YouTubers and supporters, who spread election fraud theories and further eroded public trust in the electoral system. Political experts warn that the ballot paper shortage has poured fuel on existing fires of suspicion.

"The fundamental responsibility lies with the election commission. It made an absurd mistake," said Lee Jae-mook, a political science professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

"There was already a degree of public distrust toward the election commission, and this has only poured fuel on the fire. I think it is inevitable that various suspicions and allegations will emerge.

" The incident underscores the fragility of public confidence in electoral institutions and highlights the potent mix of logistical failure and political polarization that can transform a simple administrative error into a national controversy. The images of police forcibly removing protesters from a polling station, a symbol of democratic participation, have become a stark visual of the deepening rift in South Korean society.

As the investigation proceeds, the NEC faces mounting pressure to restore credibility, while opposition figures continue to call for a complete rerun of the local elections, threatening to prolong political instability





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South Korea Seoul Polling Station Ballot Shortage Demonstrators Police National Election Commission NEC Local Elections Lee Jae Myung Yoon Suk Yeol People Power Party PPP Ballot Box Protest Vote Count

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