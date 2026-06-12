South Korea Ballot Shortage Sparks Protests, Threatens Election Legitimacy

South Korea's local elections were marred by ballot paper shortages at over 90 polling sites, leading to long delays, clashes, and widespread protests demanding a rerun. The incident has triggered an investigation, the resignation of the election commission chief, and raised concerns about democratic integrity amid historical memories of martial law and the 1987 democracy movement.

Protesters gathered in Seoul to demand a rerun of South Korea's local elections after ballot paper shortages disrupted voting at over 90 polling sites. The shortage, which caused long waits and confrontations, led to one of the largest political protests since the 2024 martial law crisis.

President Lee Jae-myung ordered an investigation and vowed to overhaul procedures after the election authority chief resigned. Interviews with voters and protesters revealed how the ruling Democratic Party's expected landslide turned into controversy due to decisions by the independent National Election Commission to print fewer ballots. Daily crowds of up to 40,000 have rallied outside a Seoul stadium, with opposition figures and far-right influencers joining.

The protest has galvanized citizens concerned about democratic integrity, especially given South Korea's history of citizen-led movements like the 1987 protests that ended military rule. Voters described feeling their fundamental right to vote was trampled, and even the NEC chief's resignation failed to calm anger. Clashes occurred at polling stations like Songpa, where voting was delayed until 10pm and protesters blocked officials from moving ballot boxes. Police dispersed human chains and pulled away demonstrators.

The crisis appears to have narrowed the opposition's poll deficit, with Realmeter showing the gap dropping to near zero. Experts warn that a perceived inadequate response could weaken public confidence, while transparency might reinforce it. The situation underscores deep societal divisions and the fragile nature of hard-won democratic rights in South Korea





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