South Korea scrambled fighter jets on Nov 24 after several Russian military aircraft entered its air defense identification zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, correcting earlier claims of an airspace violation. An evacuation alert for Ulleung Island was issued and lifted three minutes later.

South Korea scrambled fighter jets on Nov 24 after several Russia n military aircraft entered the country's air defense identification zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The military corrected earlier statements that the planes had violated South Korea's territorial airspace, saying there was no Russian intrusion into the country's airspace. The Joint Chiefs said the country scrambled fighter jets in preparation for contingencies before the Russian aircraft withdrew. It did not immediately say how many Russian planes it detected or what types of aircraft they were.

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Military tracks Russian aircraft near zone

South Korea's military was tracking the Russian aircraft as they approached the zone, and the fighter jets conducted a tactical manoeuvre to prevent any incident. An air defense identification zone is an area set by countries to help identify and respond to any aircraft that may be approaching their airspace.

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The Joint Chiefs' statement revised earlier announcements by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the local provincial government that said foreign airplanes had violated South Korean airspace and that they were suspected to be Russian or North Korean. The Safety Ministry ordered Ulleung Island residents to take shelter in underground facilities or buildings around 7.52am local time, but lifted the order three minutes later, saying the aircraft had left the danger area.

A warning of a possible North Korean aircraft near the Ulleung area was briefly issued by the local government in error, Yonhap news agency said. There were no immediate reports of accidents or major disruptions on the island, which has a population of around 9,000. Ulleung suffered a major scare in 2022, when North Korea fired more than 20 missiles into the sea amid heightened inter-Korean tensions.

Recent tensions highlight regional airspace concerns

One missile headed toward the island, triggering air raid sirens and prompting residents to evacuate. The incident came a week after South Korea scrambled fighter jets to repel several Russian military aircraft that it said temporarily entered the country's air-defense zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan last Monday. Japan the same day protested to Moscow after saying that two suspected Russian aircraft had entered the country's airspace off its southwestern coast.