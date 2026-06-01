South Korea Cautious on Military Logistics Pact with Japan Amid Historical Tensions

South Korea's defence minister described talks with Japan on a potential military logistics pact as requiring citizen understanding and persuasion, reflecting historical tensions. The ministers also announced a rare joint humanitarian exercise.

South Korea and Japan have explored the possibility of a military-logistics support agreement, according to South Korea 's Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back. Speaking after a meeting with his Japan ese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, Ahn emphasized the need for caution.

He noted that such an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, which would enable the two US allies to share and mutually procure essentials like fuel, food, and ammunition, requires the understanding and persuasion of citizens in both nations. This measured approach reflects the enduring impact of historical grievances, particularly South Korea's painful memory of Japan's colonial rule from 1910 to 1945 and ongoing public resistance to the idea of Japanese troops operating on the Korean Peninsula.

The discussions took place against the backdrop of broader regional security concerns and efforts to strengthen cooperation between key US allies in Asia. While the potential agreement could enhance operational efficiency and interoperability, it remains a politically sensitive issue in South Korea. Minister Ahn's remarks underscore the domestic constraints faced by the Seoul government, which must balance strategic advantages with public sentiment shaped by history.

Attempts to seek comment from Japan's Ministry of Defence and Prime Minister's Office outside business hours went unanswered, highlighting the sensitivity of the matter. Despite the cautious stance on the logistics pact, the two defence ministers announced progress in another area: a joint humanitarian search and rescue exercise scheduled for June. This would be the first such drill in approximately nine years, signaling a gradual thaw in security ties.

The exercise represents a more acceptable form of cooperation, focusing on non-combat humanitarian assistance rather than deeper military integration. Both sides appear to be using such confidence-building measures to slowly rebuild trust while navigating the complex political landscape surrounding a more comprehensive logistics agreement





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South Korea Japan Military Logistics Agreement Historical Tensions Shangri-La Dialogue Humanitarian Exercise

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