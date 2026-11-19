More than half a million South Korean students took the nine-hour Suneung exam on Thursday amid heightened anti-cheating measures and a nationwide AI cheating scandal. Authorities confiscated smartphones, caught 98 students cheating, and promised a US$75,000 bounty for reports of misconduct.

More than half a million South Korea n students sat the country's make-or-break university entrance exam on Thursday, facing strict new anti-cheating rules after an AI scandal.

Suneung Exam Starts With Strict Rules

The annual nine-hour Suneung exam is widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs, and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country. The exam kicked off at 8.40am, with a nationwide mobile phone alert sounding ten minutes beforehand. Two more alarms rang out on smartphones between 2.30pm and 3pm, ahead of the test wrapping up at 5.40pm. Authorities sent the emergency alerts at maximum volume to detect any devices smuggled into classrooms.

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Fear of AI-assisted cheating drove authorities to extraordinary lengths, including doubling the number of supervisors. Students were told to turn up with just pencils, while erasers were provided by test centres to reduce the chance of concealed digital devices disguised as stationery. Exam-takers were asked to avoid clothes with buttons, with stickers placed over fastenings for those who failed to comply. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook ordered that Suneung papers from 2025 be kept until further notice for a cheating probe.

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Vice education minister Choi Eun-ok said more than 20 test-takers were found with smartphones after the morning alerts were sent. After the exam, Choi said 98 students had been caught cheating, including five cases involving smart devices. Among those cases, one student used smart glasses, another photographed an exam paper with a smartphone, and two used a phone in the restroom. Another used a small camera and a pair of wireless earphones.

We will hold those who used smart devices to cheat more strictly accountable, Choi said, adding that authorities would determine penalties based on the severity of each case. The crackdown followed a scandal in which the top scorer in the national tax accountant exam admitted on Sunday to using a microcamera and an AI tool to cheat. The revelation fuelled suspicions that other high-stakes exams had also been compromised, including law school admissions and professional licensing tests.

Law School Scorer Faces Health Crisis

A man whose perfect score on a law school admission test raised suspicions of AI-assisted cheating was found in a state of cardiac arrest on Thursday following suicide concerns, police said. President Lee Jae Myung called for rewards of at least 100 million won, about US$75,000, for people who reported cheating attempts. He also promised reduced penalties for those who turn in their accomplices.

Under the tightened measures, students caught cheating could be barred from retaking the exam for 10 years and face criminal prosecution. At one test venue in central Seoul, some students said the AI-cheating scandal and new rules had made them anxious. I came here with a heavy heart because of concerns over AI cheating, Bang Min-ji, 18, told AFP as she prepared to enter Yeouido Girls' High School. Bang said she feared restrictions on writing instruments could disrupt her exam.

I'm worried I might panic if I have difficulty using the stationery provided during the test. High-school student Kwak Yoo-Min had originally planned to wear clothes with buttons but opted for a T-shirt instead. Now, I wonder if it would have been better to postpone the exam altogether, and come up with a proper plan, Kwak said. Another student, Jang San, said he hoped all candidates would take the test fairly and honestly.

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I had worked hard and thought I was doing just as well as everyone else, said 18-year-old Jang. But all that effort could potentially go to waste because someone uses AI just once. Test taker Park So-hyun said the government's response had come too late. My friends and I all think the exam may have already been compromised in the past, and we're only taking action now because of Sunday's confession, she said at the school in Yeouido.

Extraordinary Measures Ensure Exam Integrity

With the AI cheating scandal erupting so close to the Suneung, a high school student had filed a constitutional petition challenging the government's decision to go ahead with the exam as planned. Across South Korea, authorities took extraordinary steps to ensure those taking the papers did so under optimal conditions. Financial markets opened an hour later on Thursday, and many offices opened an hour later than usual to ease traffic.

Aircraft were not allowed to take off for 35 minutes during the English audio section of the test to minimise distracting noise. Police had vehicles on standby around the country to transport students running late to test centres. An AFP photographer saw a late-running student race into Yeouido Girls' High School after getting a ride in a police car. Elsewhere in the capital, boys were pictured with their heads in their hands as they sat nervously at exam desks.

Nervous parents traditionally escort their children to exam centres, where teachers and younger students gather to hand out sweets and chant words of encouragement. After seeing their children off, many parents flock to Buddhist temples and churches across the country to pray for their success. The government has said it plans to tighten rules so that anyone caught cheating is banned from taking the exam for 10 years, while also facing criminal penalties.

South Korea seeks criminal charges and a three-year exam ban for cheating with AI glasses. Authorities also plan to inspect glasses worn by exam candidates after the AI cheating scandal. The education ministry later said authorities confiscated 22 smartphones from students at exam centres and would investigate whether they were being used for cheating.