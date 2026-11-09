South Korea Confirms 10,000 Nvidia GPUs Delivered Despite Controversy

South Korea confirms 10,000 Nvidia graphics processing units are in use despite US-China security probe affecting executive visits.

South Korea has confirmed that 10,000 Nvidia graphics processing units have been successfully delivered and are currently operational within the country. Vice Minister of Science and ICT Ryu Jemyung stated that these units, funded through the 2025 supplementary budget, have already arrived and entered active use.

Delivery Schedule Remains Uninterrupted

Ryu Jemyung assured a parliamentary budget committee that production and delivery schedules for contracted volumes will proceed without disruption. The ministry continues to monitor developments closely while discussing pricing and schedules directly with Nvidia Korea. Officials emphasized that the government expects the ongoing supply chain to remain stable despite external political pressures.

Also read Nvidia Board Launches Independent Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang Over Foreign Intelligence Report

Nvidia Faces Internal Security Investigation

Nvidia's board of directors announced an independent investigation on Sunday regarding reports that CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by a Chinese intelligence effort. The investigation focuses on Huang's relationship with businesswoman Alice Huang, who is his mother. The board stated there is no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. Jensen Huang agreed to cooperate fully with the inquiry into these allegations.

Executive Visits Cancelled in Seoul

The controversy coincided with the cancellation of a planned visit by Jensen Huang's daughter, Madison Huang, to South Korea. Madison Huang serves as a senior director at Nvidia and was expected to visit the headquarters of South Korean AI startup Rebellion. A partner dinner planned during her stay was also cancelled due to unavoidable internal circumstances at Nvidia.

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Kakao Mobility, another major South Korean technology firm, cancelled a scheduled photo session and question-and-answer event with Madison Huang. However, the company confirmed that its business agreement with Nvidia will proceed as planned. Kakao Mobility stated that senior director Gaurav Agarwal will attend in place of Madison Huang to finalize arrangements.

AI Day Seoul Event Proceeds as Planned

The Nvidia AI Day Seoul event is moving forward according to schedule despite the surrounding executive cancellations. The two-day conference is expected to draw approximately 2,000 participants to discuss topics such as physical AI, agentic AI, and infrastructure. South Korean media reports confirm that the event will proceed as originally planned, signaling continued commitment to the partnership.