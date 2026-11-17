South Korea deployed fighter jets and conducted tactical manoeuvres after several Russian military aircraft entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone over the East Sea on Tuesday. Seoul said the Russian aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace.

South Korea said it deployed fighter jets and conducted tactical manoeuvres after several Russia n military aircraft entered its air defence zone on Tuesday, Nov 17.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said an unspecified number of Russian aircraft entered and later exited the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone over the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, in the early hours of Tuesday. Our military detected the Russian aircraft before they entered the KADIZ and deployed Air Force fighter jets, taking tactical measures to prepare for any contingency, the JCS said in a brief statement.

Also read South Korea to Inspect All Glasses at CSAT After Tax Accountant AI Cheating Scandal

Seoul said the Russian aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace. An air defence identification zone is not sovereign airspace but a buffer area in which countries identify approaching aircraft for security purposes. Military aircraft are generally expected to notify the relevant country before entering its air defence zone, although such notification is not legally required. The incident involved Russian military aircraft only, according to the JCS statement.

Advertisement

South Korea Detects and Responds to Incursion

The aircraft entered and later exited the KADIZ over the East Sea during the early hours of Tuesday. South Korea responded by deploying Air Force fighter jets and taking tactical measures. The JCS said the military detected the Russian aircraft before they entered the KADIZ. This advance detection allowed South Korean forces to respond promptly.

The statement did not specify the exact number of Russian aircraft involved or their precise flight paths. In June, more than 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defence zone, prompting Seoul to deploy fighter jets in response. Those aircraft did not enter South Korean airspace.

Beijing said at the time that the joint manoeuvre with Russia was a strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western Pacific Ocean, aimed at maintaining regional peace and stability. The earlier June incident involved more than 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft. They entered the KADIZ but did not enter South Korean airspace. South Korea deployed fighter jets in response to that incursion as well.

Regional Tensions Rise Amid Joint Patrols

Beijing described the June joint manoeuvre as a strategic air patrol. Tuesday's incident comes amid heightened military activity in the region. South Korea monitors its air defence identification zone closely and responds to any foreign military aircraft entering the zone. The JCS said it took tactical measures to prepare for any contingency during Tuesday's incident.

The KADIZ is a buffer zone established for security purposes. It is not sovereign airspace, meaning foreign aircraft can enter it without violating international law.

However, military aircraft are generally expected to notify the relevant country before entering such a zone. Notification is not legally required but is considered standard practice. South Korea's military detected the Russian aircraft before they entered the KADIZ on Tuesday. The JCS deployed Air Force fighter jets and conducted tactical manoeuvres in response.

Advertisement

The Russian aircraft later exited the zone. No violation of South Korean airspace occurred, according to Seoul. The June incident involved a larger number of aircraft, with more than 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft entering the KADIZ. That prompted Seoul to deploy fighter jets in response.

Details of Russian Aircraft Incursion Missing

Those aircraft also did not enter South Korean airspace. Beijing said the June manoeuvre was a strategic air patrol aimed at maintaining regional peace and stability. The JCS statement on Tuesday did not specify how many Russian aircraft were involved. It also did not provide details on the duration of the incursion or the exact time the aircraft entered and exited the zone.

The statement said only that the aircraft entered and later exited the KADIZ over the East Sea in the early hours of Tuesday. South Korea's response to the Tuesday incident followed the same pattern as its response to the June incident. In both cases, the military detected the foreign aircraft and deployed fighter jets. In both cases, the aircraft did not enter South Korean airspace.

The JCS said tactical measures were taken to prepare for any contingency. The East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, is a body of water bordered by the Korean Peninsula, Japan and Russia. Military aircraft from various countries operate in the region. South Korea monitors the KADIZ to identify approaching aircraft for security purposes.

The zone extends over the East Sea and surrounding areas. Tuesday's incident occurred in the early hours of Nov 17. The JCS said the Russian aircraft entered and later exited the KADIZ during that time. South Korea deployed fighter jets and conducted tactical manoeuvres in response. The military detected the aircraft before they entered the zone.