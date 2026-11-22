South Korea's education minister resigned after an AI-assisted cheating scandal erupted ahead of the national college entrance exam, with the top scorer in a tax accountant exam confessing to using a miniature camera and smartphone.

South Korea's education minister resigned on Sunday, Nov 22, over an AI-assisted cheating scandal that erupted ahead of the country's key college entrance exams last week.

President Lee Jae Myung has accepted the resignation, the presidential office said. The scandal began last Sunday when the top scorer in a national tax accountant exam confessed to using a miniature camera and smartphone to achieve a near-perfect score. The confession came just four days before the crucial college entrance exam known as the Suneung.

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The annual nine-hour Suneung is widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country. The country has been gripped by fears of AI-assisted exam cheating since the confession. The confession sent officials scrambling to roll out a slew of preventive measures, including blocking public Wi-Fi in testing areas and placing stickers over clothing buttons.

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Education Minister Resigns Over AI Cheating

But Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin struggled to reassure the public, particularly after remarks he made three days before the exam. Choi did not appear at press conferences in the days leading up to Thursday's exam, where a vice minister instead announced the preventive measures. Asked during a parliamentary hearing on Monday whether he was confident that authorities could catch would-be cheaters on exam day, the 72-year-old replied: Due to my age, I am not confident I could.

His response quickly drew public backlash. In a post on social media platform X, Choi wrote: The exam concluded without any major incidents.

However, as the minister in charge, I do not believe I am immune from public criticism that we failed to prepare adequately in advance. He added: Now that the exam is over, I take full responsibility and hereby offer my resignation. Officials said 111 cases of misconduct involving electronic devices were identified during Thursday's exam.

111 Misconduct Cases Detected During Exam

Nearly half of those cases were detected through three emergency alerts sent by the government to identify smartphones that test takers had failed to hand over. The cheating scandal has raised concerns about the use of artificial intelligence and electronic devices in high-stakes exams. South Korean authorities have been under pressure to tighten security and restore public trust in the fairness of the examination system.

The Suneung is a pivotal event in South Korean society, with students, families and even businesses adjusting schedules to accommodate the exam. The nation's intense competition for university places and jobs has made exam integrity a sensitive and closely watched issue. The resignation of the education minister comes as the government faces questions over whether its preventive measures were sufficient. The presidential office confirmed the acceptance of Choi's resignation but did not immediately announce a successor.

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Public reaction to the scandal has been strong, with many calling for stricter oversight and tougher penalties for cheating. The case has also sparked debate about the role of technology in education and the need for updated rules to address new methods of cheating. Officials have not released further details about the tax accountant exam cheating case or the identity of the top scorer. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to review security protocols for future exams.

The education ministry has pledged to work on additional measures to prevent cheating and ensure a fair testing environment. The government has also indicated it will consider reforms to better detect and deter the use of electronic devices during exams. The scandal has cast a shadow over the recent Suneung, which took place on Nov 19. Despite the preventive steps, the discovery of 111 misconduct cases has raised doubts about the effectiveness of the measures.

Government Seeks to Address Public Concerns

Choi's resignation marks a significant fallout from the incident, as the government seeks to move forward and address public concerns. The presidential office said it would soon name a new education minister to lead the ministry's efforts. The case has drawn international attention, highlighting the pressures and challenges of South Korea's education system. Observers say the incident may prompt broader discussions about exam security and the ethical use of technology in academic settings.

Authorities have urged students and test takers to comply with regulations and warned that cheating will be met with severe consequences. The government is expected to announce further steps in the coming days to reinforce the integrity of national exams.