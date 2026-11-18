US and South Korean authorities urged Java users to install security updates after vulnerabilities were found, prompting an emergency meeting at South Korea's presidential office. Oracle released a Java Development Kit update with fixes.

US and South Korean authorities have issued cybersecurity advisories urging Java users to urgently install security updates after vulnerabilities were found in the popular programming language.

South Korea Urges Urgent Java Security Updates

The concern was so serious in South Korea, where Java is widely used, that the presidential office held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with related government agencies to discuss preemptive measures, Yonhap reported. Officials from the military, the Ministry of Science and ICT, and financial supervisory agencies attended the meeting called by the office of national security at the presidential Blue House.

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They discussed measures to be deployed for the public and private sectors and the military to reduce risk from possible attacks. Java, available from Oracle as well as from open-source Java development kits, is used in critical information systems spanning government agencies, the corporate sector and financial institutions as well as the military. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an advisory that the vulnerabilities required immediate patching. Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment.

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Oracle issued a software update for its Java Development Kit on Nov 17 that contains fixes for the issue. South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet and Security Agency said on Wednesday that public institutions and private enterprises must urgently install the security updates. South Korea is considered particularly vulnerable as it is among countries with heavy Java usage rates across the public and private sectors, according to a 2021 survey by programming tool maker JetBrains.

Java represented 53 per cent of programming language use in South Korea compared to a global average of 30 per cent, the JetBrains survey said. China and Germany also have heavy usage rates. Use in South Korea was especially high in the public sector, with a 72 per cent share of programming language use for information systems, according to a government survey last year.

Malicious JavaScript Compromises Major Websites

Separately, a cybersecurity researcher said some of the world's most visited websites, including Zoom, HSBC and CNN, were compromised using malicious JavaScript in an attempt to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones. The malicious script also sought to capture payment card details as users entered them and deploy exploit code targeting Apple's iOS devices, according to researcher Scott Helme.

Cybersecurity concerns around the world have mounted this year with the rapid pace of AI development, including rogue AI agent incidents, and amid a slew of tech outages in recent days. Cybersecurity companies regularly turn up examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once.