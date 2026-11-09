South Korea Imposes 300 Billion Won Fine on Coupang for Food Delivery Dominance Abuse

Korea's antitrust regulator fines Coupang 300.9 billion won for forcing restaurants to match rival terms. The decision highlights intense competition in South Korea's food delivery market alongside a similar penalty for Woowa Brothers.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission imposed a significant antitrust penalty on Coupang on November 9 for abusing its dominant position in the national food delivery market. The regulator determined that the e-commerce giant engaged in practices that unfairly restricted competition by coercing partner restaurants to align their terms with those offered on rival platforms.

This enforcement action marks a pivotal moment in the regulation of South Korea's digital economy, as authorities move to curb anti-competitive behaviors that have long characterized the sector. The fine serves as a stern warning to dominant platform operators regarding the boundaries of their market power and the necessity of maintaining fair trading conditions for all merchants.

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Coupang Enforcement Mechanism and Compliance Rates

Coupang required restaurants to strictly match six specific conditions previously agreed upon with rival services. These mandated terms included menu prices, minimum order amounts, discount structures, and delivery charges. The regulator found that non-compliance resulted in severe penalties for merchants, including the removal of a special designation that allowed them to offer discounts and free delivery to Coupang paid-membership customers.

The enforcement effectiveness was demonstrated by a sharp increase in compliance rates over a short period. The Korea Fair Trade Commission reported that the proportion of restaurants meeting these requirements rose from approximately 13% in July 2023 to nearly 94% in October 2025. This rapid shift indicates that the coercive measures were highly effective in forcing market alignment, albeit through restrictive means.

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Competitor Woowa Brothers Faces Separate Penalty

Regulatory scrutiny extended beyond Coupang to encompass its primary competitor, Woowa Brothers, the operator of the Baemin delivery application. The Korea Fair Trade Commission fined Woowa Brothers 331.1 billion won for engaging in similar anti-competitive practices that limited market freedom for merchants.

The simultaneous penalties against both major platforms suggest a coordinated regulatory effort to standardize market conduct across the industry. By targeting both dominant players, the Korea Fair Trade Commission aims to eliminate the structural barriers that have prevented smaller rivals from competing on a level playing field regarding merchant terms and conditions.

Coupang Legal Defense and Financial Disputes

Coupang has publicly disputed the severity of the ruling, characterizing the penalty as excessive relative to historical precedents. The company stated that the current fine exceeds 600 times the amount imposed in a comparable 2020 case involving another food delivery app operating in South Korea.

Furthermore, Coupang challenged the methodology used by the Korea Fair Trade Commission to calculate the financial penalty. The e-commerce firm argued that the regulator included revenue streams unrelated to the alleged anti-competitive conduct. Coupang contended that this approach undermined its right of defense and justified its decision to challenge the ruling through legal proceedings.

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Political Context and International Relations

The enforcement action occurs against a backdrop of heightened tension between Seoul and Washington regarding regulatory treatment of American companies. This dispute follows a previous incident in which Coupang was fined 624 billion won for a data breach, a case in which the company disputed the government's findings.

Republican lawmakers in the United States have accused South Korean authorities of discriminating against Coupang, a claim that Seoul has firmly rejected. In response to these regulatory pressures, Coupang has maintained an extensive lobbying operation in Washington, with its political action committee contributing approximately US$379,000 to various candidates and committees from the start of 2025 through September 2026.

The regulatory landscape in South Korea remains a critical factor for global technology firms operating in the food delivery and e-commerce sectors. The outcomes of Coupang's legal challenges and the ongoing political lobbying efforts will likely shape future antitrust enforcement strategies in the region.