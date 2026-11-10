South Korea Leads Global Paternity Leave Rankings in Moorepay 2026 Report

Moorepay's 2026 report ranks South Korea first for paternity leave benefits, with Singapore placing thirteenth globally. The study highlights financial disparities and public health impacts across nations.

Moorepay, a United Kingdom-based payroll company, has released its 2026 global paternity leave report, establishing a new hierarchy of national benefits for fathers. The analysis ranks countries based on the duration of paid leave and the financial compensation provided during that period. This data provides a clear comparison of how different governments support new fathers through economic incentives and time off.

South Korea Tops Global Rankings With Highest Pay

South Korea holds the number one position in the Moorepay ranking, offering fathers up to 20 days of fully paid leave followed by an additional 18 months of leave on a decreasing pay scale. An average wage earner in South Korea can receive £17,803, which is approximately S$30,600, during this extended period. When adjusted for purchasing power using International Dollars, this amount equals 42,797 International Dollars. This figure represents a 38.4% advantage over any other country in the top ten list. The report notes that this financial gap is significant enough to make South Korea stand out distinctly from its closest competitors.

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European Nations And Japan Follow Closely Behind

The Moorepay top ten list is dominated by European nations, with eight countries securing spots in the upper tier. Luxembourg and Sweden occupy the second and third positions, respectively, with benefit packages that are not significantly lower than those in South Korea. In contrast, Japan is the only Asian nation to appear in the top ten, yet its fathers receive £5,000 less in paid paternity leave compared to the leaders. This substantial difference highlights the varying degrees of generosity among developed economies regarding paternal support systems.

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Singapore Ranks Thirteenth Amidst Regional Disparities

Singapore places thirteenth on the global list, with fathers entitled to £6,668, or around S$11,450, which translates to $14,116 International Dollars. While this is better than the 51 countries that offer no paid paternity leave at all, including the United States and New Zealand, it falls short of the top contenders. Singaporean fathers receive nine weeks of full pay, whereas South Korea offers 43.4 weeks and Japan provides 27.8 weeks. Despite these global comparisons, Singaporean dads still have the best benefits among their counterparts in Southeast Asia. Thailand ranks second in the region, where fathers receive only £236, or S$405, representing three weeks of full pay.

Paternity Leave Linked To Public Health Outcomes

The Moorepay report emphasizes that paternity leave extends beyond workplace benefits to become a critical public health issue. Dr Craig Garfield stated that mental health and paternity leave are directly linked, underscoring the profound impact on families and children. The findings suggest that supporting fathers financially and temporally contributes to the overall well-being of the household. This perspective frames policy decisions as essential components of societal health rather than mere corporate perks.