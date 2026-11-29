South Korea's National Intelligence Service firmly rejects claims it offered China intelligence on Taiwan to free a detained engineer, citing ongoing efforts to secure his release.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service issued a categorical denial on Nov 29 regarding allegations that it had proposed sharing sensitive intelligence on Taiwan with Chinese authorities. The spy agency firmly rejected claims that it offered to halt its counterintelligence operations against Beijing as a bargaining chip to secure the release of a detained South Korean national. This official statement directly counters recent media reports suggesting a diplomatic backchannel negotiation had collapsed due to United States objections.

NIS Rejects Taiwan Intelligence Exchange Claims

The National Intelligence Service stated in a formal declaration that accusations of trading strategic data for a prisoner's freedom are entirely false. The agency emphasized that it is currently making every possible effort to secure the release of the South Korean citizen currently held in China. Officials specifically refuted the assertion that Chinese negotiators had demanded the cessation of counterintelligence activities targeting China as a precondition for the detainee's freedom. Furthermore, the NIS confirmed that it has never offered any intelligence concerning Taiwan to Beijing in exchange for the man's liberation.

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Origins of Detention and Alleged Deal Collapse

The controversy stems from a report aired by broadcaster TV Chosun on Nov 26, which alleged that the NIS had proposed providing intelligence on a third country and suspending counterintelligence work against China. That report cited unnamed officials who claimed the proposed arrangement fell apart after United States intelligence authorities discovered the third country was Taiwan and raised formal objections. According to the same report, the informant in question had been arrested by Chinese authorities in late 2023, triggering the alleged diplomatic overture.

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Engineer Background and Recruitment History

Media outlets have identified the detained individual as a semiconductor engineer who was recruited by ChangXin Memory Technologies from Samsung Electronics in 2016. Daily newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported that the engineer moved to another Chinese semiconductor firm before being arrested by state security authorities in Hefei in December 2023. The National Intelligence Service declined to confirm the individual's identity, urging the public and media to exercise restraint while treating this as a grave matter requiring discretion.

Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts and Official Stance

Despite the media frenzy, the NIS maintained that negotiations have not collapsed due to external pressure from American intelligence agencies. The agency reiterated its commitment to resolving the situation through continued diplomatic and operational efforts to bring the national home safely. Officials urged the media to refrain from indiscriminate reporting that could potentially jeopardize the delicate process of securing the detainee's release. The incident highlights the intense geopolitical tensions surrounding technology supply chains and intelligence operations in East Asia.