South Korea Expands Anti-Piracy Unit Near Strait of Hormuz Amid US Pressure

South Korea is extending its Cheonghae naval unit's deployment to waters near the Strait of Hormuz following US pressure. The move aims to protect vital oil supply routes while balancing domestic caution against direct conflict.

South Korea has announced plans to expand the operational area of its Cheonghae anti-piracy naval unit to waters closer to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

This significant shift in military posture comes in direct response to sustained pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has criticized Seoul for what he termed insufficient support for the ongoing war in Iran. The announcement was confirmed by the South Korean Defence Ministry on November 5, 2026, marking a pivotal moment in the alliance's regional security strategy. The government intends to submit a formal motion to parliament to extend the unit's deployment into the Middle East.

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Cheonghae Unit Deployment Details

This extension is necessary because the current deployment mandate is set to expire at the end of 2026. A ministry spokesperson confirmed these details, validating an earlier report by Yonhap News Agency about the planned logistical and geographical adjustments to the naval task force. The Cheonghae unit has maintained a continuous presence in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. Its primary mission has been to ensure the safe navigation of commercial vessels in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

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The unit currently comprises a 4,400-ton-class destroyer, a maritime operations helicopter, up to three rigid-hull inflatable boats, and approximately 300 service members. This established force provides the foundation for the upcoming expansion. Under the proposed new deployment plan, the unit's area of operation will expand to waters near the port of Duqm in Oman. This location is situated approximately 650 kilometers, or 403 miles, away from the Strait of Hormuz.

Such a move would significantly increase South Korea's naval footprint in the Middle East, bringing its forces much closer to the heart of global energy shipping routes. To support this expanded mission, Seoul will deploy a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft to the region.

US Pressure And Alliance Repair

Additionally, the unit's personnel count will be increased by 75 service members. These additions were reported by the Korea Herald and are intended to enhance surveillance and operational capabilities in the wider Middle Eastern theater. The motion requires approval from President Lee Jae Myung and the cabinet before it can take effect. President Trump's demands for greater allied participation have had tangible diplomatic consequences.

He previously criticized Seoul for inadequate support, leading to a decision to scale back major joint military drills between the two countries' armed forces this summer. This reduction in cooperation unsettled the US ally, signaling a strained relationship that South Korea now seeks to repair through military asset deployment. The strategic importance of this move is underscored by South Korea's heavy reliance on foreign energy.

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According to the Industry Ministry, the nation sourced 70 percent of its oil supplies from the Middle East in 2025. The vast majority of these critical supplies are delivered through the Strait of Hormuz, making the security of this waterway a matter of national economic survival. Despite the push for expansion, South Korean leadership remains cautious about entanglement.

Energy Security And Strategic Balance

President Lee Jae Myung stated on September 18 that he would not deploy military assets in a manner that could draw the country into direct conflict. He emphasized that while Seoul was reviewing a greater role in safeguarding navigation, it would not engage in belligerent actions. This nuanced approach reflects the delicate balance Seoul must strike. The nation aims to protect its energy interests and satisfy its key security partner, the United States, without provoking further escalation in the region.

The expansion of the Cheonghae unit represents a compromise that enhances security presence while ostensibly maintaining a defensive posture focused on navigation safety rather than combat operations.