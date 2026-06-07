South Korea Protests Erupt Over Ballot Shortage in Local Elections; President Demands Probe

South Korea faces a political controversy after a ballot paper shortage disrupted local elections, leading to protests and calls for a rerun. President Lee expressed regret and demanded a parliamentary investigation into the National Election Commission's handling of the vote, while opposition leaders visited protest sites and called for a joint audit. The NEC reported 50 polling stations ran out of ballots, with severe delays in conservative areas like Seoul's Songpa district. Despite the Democratic Party's major wins, the opposition retained Seoul's mayoralty. Public anger over the logistical failure has raised concerns about electoral integrity.

South Korea faces a political crisis following a ballot paper shortage that disrupted last week's local elections, prompting public protests and a call for a rerun from opposition groups.

The incident has drawn criticism from President Lee, who expressed deep regret and demanded a parliamentary investigation into the National Election Commission's handling of the vote. Demonstrators gathered around vote-counting centers in Seoul, waving flags and holding signs that read "Rerun election," reflecting public anger over the logistical failure that prevented some voters from casting ballots.

The NEC reported that 50 out of 14,300 polling stations ran out of ballots, with voting temporarily suspended at 22 locations due to supply delays. In Seoul's Songpa district, a conservative stronghold, delays were reported at 12 polling stations, and at one station an angry crowd blocked officials from moving ballot boxes after voting ended.

The opposition People Power Party, led by Jang Dong-hyeok, visited the protests and called for a joint audit with the ruling Democratic Party, noting that ballot shortages were especially severe in conservative-leaning areas. However, Jang stopped short of demanding a full rerun, stating he would "obey whatever the people's commands say.

" Despite the controversy, the Democratic Party won major local races, though the opposition retained Seoul's mayoralty with incumbent Oh Se-hoon securing another term. President Lee criticized the NEC's response as insufficient and "difficult to comprehend," urging parliament to establish measures to prevent a repeat and discuss reforms for the commission. The situation has raised concerns about electoral integrity and public trust in South Korea's democratic processes, as citizens demand accountability for the logistical failures that marred the local elections





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South Korea Elections Ballot Shortage National Election Commission Protests Seoul Rerun Election

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