South Korea sent six North Koreans back by sea on Nov 27 after their fishing boat was found drifting in international waters near Ulleung Island, while a seventh chose to remain in the South.

South Korea repatriated six North Korea ns by sea on Friday after their fishing boat was found drifting off the peninsula's east coast earlier this month, while a seventh chose to remain, Seoul's Unification Ministry said.

North Korean boat spotted near Ulleung Island

The North Korean fishing boat crossed the maritime border off the Korean Peninsula's east coast under its own power at 8:33 a.m. (2333 GMT on Thursday) and was met by a North Korean vessel waiting to the north, the ministry said. The crossing time was also reported as 7:33 a.m. Singapore time.

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The boat, carrying seven people, was found drifting in international waters near South Korea's Ulleung Island on Nov 3 and subsequently towed by South Korean military and coast guard authorities. South Korea decided to repatriate six of them after confirming their wish through a joint investigation with the United Nations Command, the ministry said. The seventh expressed a wish to remain in South Korea and will receive protection as a North Korean defector, according to the ministry.

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The ministry said the government had closely coordinated with the UN Command on notifying the North of the repatriation plan and also sent updates over an international maritime communications network. Pyongyang has severed all direct communication channels with the South. South Korea considers North Koreans to be its citizens and offers protection to defectors. About 31,500 were registered as living in the South as of June, according to Unification Ministry data.

Six migrants choose return while one stays

The repatriation was carried out by sea, with the North Korean boat crossing the maritime border under its own power before meeting a North Korean vessel waiting to the north. The ministry provided the exact timing of the crossing and confirmed the vessel was met by the Northern ship. The joint investigation with the United Nations Command was used to confirm the wishes of the seven people on board.

Six said they wished to return, while one said he wanted to stay in the South. Because direct communication channels between the two Koreas remain cut, the South coordinated with the UN Command to notify the North of the plan. Updates were also sent over an international maritime communications network. South Korea's policy treats North Koreans as citizens and provides protection to those who choose to defect.

The number of North Korean defectors registered in the South stood at about 31,500 as of June, according to ministry data. The boat was first spotted drifting in international waters near Ulleung Island on Nov 3. South Korean military and coast guard authorities towed it after finding the seven people on board. The Unification Ministry announced the repatriation on Friday, saying the six were sent back by sea and the seventh would receive protection as a defector.

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Seoul uses UN Command to contact Pyongyang

The case highlights the limited channels between the Koreas. Pyongyang has severed all direct communication links with the South, so Seoul relied on the UN Command and an international maritime network to pass along the repatriation plan. The ministry said the government had closely coordinated with the UN Command on notifying the North. It also sent updates over the international maritime communications network.

South Korea considers North Koreans to be its citizens and offers protection to defectors. About 31,500 were registered as living in the South as of June, according to Unification Ministry data.