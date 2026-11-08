South Korea's Baby Spending Hits Record Won Amid Low Birth Rates

Online spending on baby products in South Korea reached 5.48 trillion won in 2025. Families are prioritizing premium goods for single children.

Online spending on baby and children's products in South Korea reached a record 5.48 trillion won, equivalent to S$5.15 billion, in 2025. This figure represents a 67 percent increase since 2017, highlighting a massive shift in consumer behavior driven by the country's persistently low birth rate. Families are increasingly treating their single offspring as Very Important Babies, or VIBs, by allocating disproportionate amounts of income toward premium goods and exclusive experiences.

Mah Seungeun, a 38-year-old entrepreneur from Seoul, exemplifies this intense parenting trend. She spends freely on her only child, a 10-year-old daughter who has no siblings to share family resources. Mah explains that each childhood milestone feels like a rare, one-time opportunity. She feels compelled to purchase items for specific ages because those moments will not repeat. Her behavior reflects a broader societal urge to maximize the quality of life for a single child.

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The VIB Phenomenon and Family Dynamics

The Ministry of Data and Statistics reports that the surge in spending is directly linked to the shrinking number of children. Retailers have responded by expanding their luxury ranges and opening specialized stores for children. This dynamic mirrors fertility economics observed globally, where fewer births lead to higher per-child investment. However, South Korea displays a uniquely intense version of this trend due to its highly competitive culture.

Choi Seulki, a professor of demography and sociology at the KDI School of Public Policy and Management, notes that intensive parenting has become widespread. In the past, larger families allowed for a more hands-off approach to raising children. Today, parents concentrate their resources on a single child to ensure the best possible start in life. This pressure is amplified by the anxiety that comes with having only one chance to parent correctly.

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Retail Giants Report Surging Luxury Sales

Major retailers are capitalizing on this premium demand with significant sales growth in high-end categories. Hyundai Department Store recorded a 50 percent jump in luxury children's clothing sales during the first half of 2026. Shinsegae, its primary competitor, reported growth of more than 20 percent in the same sector. Lotte Department Store saw sales of premium baby goods, such as high-end strollers and bottle sterilisers, more than double.

The fashion and lifestyle platform 29CM, operated by Musinsa Co, also experienced a dramatic increase. The company stated that its transaction value for kids' items jumped more than 170 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026. These numbers indicate that price sensitivity has decreased among South Korean parents who prioritize quality and status over cost.

Global Brands Target the South Korean Market

International companies are heavily investing in South Korea due to its profitability. Stokke, a Norwegian manufacturer known for its Tripp Trapp high chair, sells the product for up to 700,000 won in the country. Kevin Choi, the general manager of Stokke's Korean unit, identifies the VIB consumption trend as a key driver of demand. The company considers South Korea one of its most important strategic markets globally.

Stokke chose Seoul's trendy Seongsu neighbourhood for the global launch of its latest stroller model in 2026. Kim Seo Eun, a buyer at Lotte Homeshopping, notes that demand for premium items like the Stokke chair often outstrips supply. Parents would frequently order products as soon as they learned of a pregnancy. This behavior persists despite rising prices, as families remain willing to pay a premium for status symbols and high-quality child-rearing tools.

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Demographic Challenges Persist Despite Spending Growth

While consumption is booming, demographic indicators remain concerning. Births rose 6.7 percent to approximately 254,300 in 2025, following a previous year's decline. The fertility rate climbed to 0.80 from a record-low 0.72 in 2023. Despite this slight improvement, the rate remains far below the 2.1 level required to maintain a stable population, according to United Nations data.

Structural barriers continue to discourage larger families in South Korea. High housing costs and steep education expenses place a heavy financial burden on households. Demanding work practices and the career penalties faced by mothers further reduce the incentive to have more children. Consequently, the economy is seeing a bifurcation where fewer children are being born, but those who are born receive significantly higher levels of spending.

Retailers and manufacturers are adapting to this new reality by focusing on value rather than volume. The strategy involves offering higher-margin products that appeal to the VIB demographic. This approach ensures that business growth can continue even as the total number of potential customers shrinks. The trend is expected to deepen as the pressure on single children to succeed in a competitive society remains unchanged.