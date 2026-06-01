South Korea's Exports Surge to Record High on AI-Driven Chip Boom

South Korean exports grew by a record 53.2% in May 2025, reaching an all-time high of US$87.75 billion, fueled by unprecedented demand for semiconductors due to global AI investments. The surge, the strongest in over four decades, has widened the trade surplus to a historic US$26.95 billion and propelled the Kospi stock index to new records. While chip and computer exports soared, automobile output faced headwinds from supply disruptions and tariffs. Strong growth to key markets like the US and China and robust factory activity signal sustained economic momentum.

South Korea 's exports surged 53.2% year-on-year in May to a record US$87.75 billion, the strongest annual growth rate in over four decades, driven by a global AI investment boom fueling record chip sales.

The data, released on June 1, 2025, marked the 12th consecutive month of year-on-year export growth and propelled the nation's trade surplus to an all-time high of US$26.95 billion. Economists highlighted the unprecedented pace, with Meritz Securities' Stephen Lee forecasting around 50% export growth for the full year and an economic growth rate above 2.6% for 2026.

This robust performance follows the central bank's recent upward revision of its 2025 growth forecast to 2.6% from 2.0%, after the economy posted its strongest quarterly growth in nearly six years. The news further boosted market sentiment, with the benchmark Kospi stock index rising over 2% to a new record high.

The index, already the world's best performer this year with a gain exceeding 100%, is led by chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix amid soaring memory chip prices and profits. The export boom is largely attributed to a surge in semiconductor shipments, which jumped 169.4% to a record monthly high of US$37.16 billion. This was propelled by rising memory chip prices due to heavy investment by US technology firms in AI infrastructure.

Computer exports also skyrocketed 290.7% on strong demand for AI servers, while petroleum products climbed 46.6% on elevated oil prices. Conversely, automobile exports declined 5.9%, pressured by supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict and the impact of US tariffs. Regionally, exports to the United States grew 59.1% and shipments to China surged 80.9%, while those to the Middle East fell 7.7%.

Import growth was more moderate, rising 20.8% to US$60.80 billion, slightly below the median forecast but still the strongest increase since August 2022. The widening trade surplus underscores the scale of the export-led expansion. The data also revealed that South Korea's factory activity expanded in May at its fastest pace in over five years, as manufacturers increased stock building in anticipation of prolonged Middle East tensions.

These combined indicators point to a resilient and dynamic trade-driven economy, heavily buoyed by the global technology investment cycle, particularly in artificial intelligence and memory semiconductors. The momentum has significantly reinforced investor confidence, solidifying the Kospi's historic rally and underpinning optimistic outlooks for both corporate earnings and macroeconomic stability throughout 2025 and into 2026





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Korea Exports Semiconductors AI Trade Surplus Kospi Chips Economic Growth Record High

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USFK Commander's Controversial Remarks Spark Diplomatic Strain Between Seoul and BeijingGeneral Xavier Brunson's characterization of South Korea as a 'dagger in the heart of Asia' has triggered sharp criticism from China and prompted diplomatic discussions between Seoul and Washington. The comments highlight the fragile balance in US-South Korea-China relations amid growing Indo-Pacific tensions.

Read more »

South Korean Skincare Clinics Attract Surge of International Medical TouristsA wave of foreign visitors is turning South Korea into a hotspot for non‑invasive beauty treatments, driving medical tourism growth that now outpaces traditional tourism revenue.

Read more »

Israel Launches Strikes Across South LebanonIsrael launched strikes across south Lebanon on Saturday after ordering evacuations from more than a dozen locations, wounding two soldiers in the process.

Read more »

South Korea Cautious on Military Logistics Pact with Japan Amid Historical TensionsSouth Korea's defence minister described talks with Japan on a potential military logistics pact as requiring citizen understanding and persuasion, reflecting historical tensions. The ministers also announced a rare joint humanitarian exercise.

Read more »