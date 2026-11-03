South Korea's Lee calls for powerful government-wide cybersecurity body after Binance theft

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung urged the creation of a powerful government-wide cybersecurity body to coordinate scattered security functions and improve prevention, citing recent cyber intrusions including the multibillion-dollar Binance theft.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung called on Tuesday for the creation of a powerful government-wide cybersecurity body to coordinate functions scattered across agencies, pointing to limitations in the current capacity to protect critical systems.

The call came as North Korea denied involvement on Tuesday in the multibillion-dollar theft affecting Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. The FBI has blamed North Korea for the attack, but Lee did not directly name the country during his remarks. Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Lee said the existing security system, which centres on inspections and after-the-fact responses, is showing clear limitations. He called for a comprehensive preventive system to protect public services and critical infrastructure.

Also read South Korea’s Lee calls for powerful government-wide cybersecurity body

Lee also proposed broader coordination across sectors. He said there is a need to discuss setting up a government-wide task force that spans both the public and private sectors. He asked officials to actively consider forming a powerful and effective cybersecurity tsar body that can oversee and coordinate security functions that are currently scattered. The National Intelligence Service had launched emergency security inspections covering more than 2,100 central government ministries, local governments and public institutions, according to Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea Cybersecurity Push

South Korea has faced repeated cyber intrusions, with its financial sector hit by attacks in recent weeks. North Korean hackers have been blamed for numerous previous attacks on cryptocurrency companies, banks and government systems. The president's push for a centralized cybersecurity body reflects growing concern over the country's ability to defend critical systems. The proposed tsar body would coordinate efforts now spread across multiple agencies.

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The Binance theft, described as a multibillion-dollar loss, has drawn international attention. While the FBI attributed the attack to North Korea, Pyongyang denied involvement on Tuesday. Lee's remarks signal a shift toward preventive security measures. The current system, he said, relies too heavily on inspections and responding after incidents occur.

The emergency inspections by the National Intelligence Service covered a wide range of targets, including central government ministries, local governments and public institutions. More than 2,100 entities were included. The financial sector attacks in recent weeks have added urgency to the discussion. North Korean hackers have a long track record of targeting cryptocurrency companies, banks and government systems.

Lee's proposal for a government-wide task force would bring together public and private sector representatives. He said this would help address security gaps that currently fall between agencies. The cybersecurity tsar body, as Lee described it, would oversee and coordinate functions that are now scattered. He asked cabinet members to actively consider the idea.

Binance Theft Denial

The president's comments came during a cabinet meeting where he also referred to the Binance theft. He stopped short of directly naming North Korea, even though the FBI has blamed the attack on the country. North Korea's denial on Tuesday adds a diplomatic dimension to the case. The theft has become a major test for international cybersecurity cooperation.

South Korea's repeated cyber intrusions have exposed vulnerabilities in both public and private systems. The recent attacks on the financial sector have raised alarm about the resilience of critical infrastructure. The National Intelligence Service's emergency inspections represent an immediate response. But Lee argued that a more permanent and powerful coordinating body is needed.

His call for a comprehensive preventive system aims to protect public services and critical infrastructure before attacks succeed. The current approach, he said, shows clear limitations. The proposal for a government-wide task force would include both public and private sector participation. This reflects the reality that many critical systems are operated by private companies.

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Lee's request for a cybersecurity tsar body is part of a broader push to strengthen national security. The body would have the authority to oversee and coordinate across agencies. South Korea has blamed North Korean hackers for numerous previous attacks. These have targeted cryptocurrency companies, banks and government systems over an extended period.

National Security Coordination

The Binance theft, if confirmed as a North Korean operation, would be one of the largest cryptocurrency heists attributed to the country. The FBI has already made that attribution. Lee's remarks on Tuesday did not directly address North Korea's denial. Instead, he focused on the need for stronger domestic cybersecurity coordination.

A government-wide task force could help close gaps between agencies. It could also improve information sharing between the public and private sectors. The cybersecurity tsar body would be powerful and effective, according to Lee's description. It would oversee functions that are currently scattered across different organizations.

South Korea's financial sector has been hit by attacks in recent weeks. These incidents have added pressure on the government to act quickly. The National Intelligence Service inspections covered more than 2,100 central government ministries, local governments and public institutions. This shows the scale of the security challenge.

Lee's call for a preventive system marks a shift from the current focus on inspections and after-the-fact responses. He wants to protect public services and critical infrastructure proactively. The proposed task force would span both the public and private sectors. This would allow for a more coordinated response to cyber threats.

North Korea has denied involvement in the Binance theft. The FBI has blamed the country for the attack, but Pyongyang rejected that claim on Tuesday. Lee's proposal for a cybersecurity tsar body is now under consideration. He asked cabinet members to actively consider forming such a body.