South Korea's World Cup Win Sparks Surge in Consumer Spending and Fan Engagement

The South Korean national team's opening victory at the FIFA World Cup has ignited a wave of commercial activity and public celebration in Seoul, with merchandise sales, restaurant screenings, and fan zone attendance all rising sharply as citizens embrace the tournament.

Businesses across Seoul are experiencing a significant increase in customer interest and sales, spurred by the South Korea n national football team's successful start to the FIFA World Cup .

The victory over the Czech Republic has ignited a wave of national enthusiasm, manifesting in higher demand for team jerseys, packed fan zones, and fully booked screening events at restaurants. At a merchandise store, shopper Ryu Je-ha, who does not usually follow football closely, told CNA he was inspired by the exciting tournament and the appealing jersey design to buy one and plan to join the crowd at Gwanghwamun Square, a major public gathering spot.

The store reported that searches for "South Korea jersey" on its app surged nearly fivefold after the first win, and overall football jersey sales climbed over 30 percent compared to the previous year. A chicken barbecue chain in downtown Seoul opened early to screen the match on a large display, stocking up on supplies and adding staff.

Manager Kim Hyun-gyu explained that while summer heat raised concerns about comfort, the response was overwhelming; after the win, reservations for upcoming match screenings sold out almost instantly, and many inquiries poured in about how to attend. Other restaurants also saw revenues spike, with some earning up to four times their usual take by opening earlier to accommodate fans.

A fan zone in Seoul's Gangnam district offered interactive activities like shooting games, and one visitor noted that schools broadcasting games and public screenings in Gwanghwamun seemed to boost interest beyond expectations. As the team prepares for its next group-stage game against Mexico, businesses anticipate continued enthusiasm, with Gwanghwamun Square once again expected to be a focal point for supporters looking to share in the collective celebration of the national team's performance





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World Cup South Korea Football Fan Engagement Merchandise Sales Seoul Gwanghwamun Restaurant Screenings Consumer Spending

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