South Korea says Google removed Korean map coordinates under February export permit

South Korea said Google has removed latitude and longitude coordinates for its territory from Google Maps and Google Earth under security conditions tied to a February permit for high-precision map data, with military Street View imagery also set for deletion.

South Korea's government said on Friday that Google has removed latitude and longitude coordinates for South Korean territory from Google Maps and Google Earth. The removal is one of the security conditions attached to a permit granted in February to export high-precision map data.

The February approval marked a major reversal of the stance Seoul had held for about two decades. South Korea rejected Google's requests in 2007 and 2016, citing the risk that information on sensitive military and security facilities could be exposed. Google Street View imagery inside and around all military and security facilities on South Korean territory will also be deleted, an inter-agency press release said.

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TMAP Mobility Processes Google Map Data

The government said it would suspend or revoke the permit if serious breaches of the conditions occurred. Google has chosen South Korean navigation company TMAP Mobility to process base map data for its local map service, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing industry sources. The California-based company is required to rely on domestic partners for security-processed imagery and must load it without modification, according to the government press release.

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Google is expected to use data that TMAP processes on domestic servers to government security standards from as early as next year, Yonhap said. The cooperation is limited to static information such as roads, buildings and addresses. It excludes TMAP users' personal data, real-time location and driving routes. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The file photo shows the Google logo displayed at Google's headquarters in New York City, US, July 1, 2026. The image was filed by Reuters photographer Aleksandra Michalska. The permit conditions cover the handling of high-precision map data, which can reveal details of sensitive sites. Under the rules, Google must use domestic partners to process imagery for security reasons and must not alter that processed data.

Security Concerns Drive South Korea Map Deal

The arrangement keeps personal and live navigation information outside the scope of the cooperation. Only static map features such as roads, buildings and addresses are covered by the TMAP processing deal. Seoul's earlier rejections in 2007 and 2016 were based on national security concerns over possible exposure of military and security facilities. The February decision reversed that long-standing position and came with strict conditions.

The government retains the power to suspend or revoke the permit if it finds serious breaches of those conditions. The possible penalties were stated in the inter-agency press release. Google Maps and Google Earth are now without the latitude and longitude coordinates for South Korean territory, according to the government. Street View imagery tied to military and security facilities on South Korean territory is also to be deleted.

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Processing Begins Next Year On Domestic Servers

The use of TMAP Mobility for base map data processing is expected to begin as early as next year, Yonhap reported. The data would be processed on domestic servers to government security standards. The cooperation is limited to static information and does not include TMAP users' personal data, real-time location or driving routes. Google has not yet commented on the matter.