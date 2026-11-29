South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stated it is difficult to predict a North Korea-China summit despite its desirability, as reports indicate Kim Jong-un may visit China in early December for talks with President Xi Jinping.

South Korea n President Lee Jae-myung addressed the press on Sunday, noting that while a summit between North Korea and China would be desirable, the timing remains highly uncertain due to numerous unpredictable variables.

Speaking to the presidential press corps while hiking on a mountain in Seoul, Lee emphasized that the current geopolitical situation cannot be reliably forecasted. He further stated that South Korea stands ready to play whatever role it can to facilitate dialogue. Easing tensions between the two Koreas was identified as a critical priority by the South Korean leader. This statement comes amid growing international scrutiny regarding North Korea's deepening military and strategic ties with Russia.

Also read Kim Jong Un China Visit Monitored Amid US China Russia Talks

Kim Jong Un Expected In China

According to diplomatic sources cited by Japan's Kyodo news agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to visit several Chinese cities in early December. The visit is likely to include a high-level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Signs of this upcoming diplomatic engagement have already been spotted on the ground. Construction screens were erected around the railway linking the two countries in the Chinese border town of Dandong on Saturday night.

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Kyodo reporters confirmed that these screens were not present on Friday morning, indicating rapid preparations. Similar security measures were installed when Kim traveled through Dandong by train in September of last year. Further corroborating the timeline, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that a hotel overlooking the China-North Korea Friendship Bridge has stopped accepting reservations through December 4. Yonhap noted that the hotel has previously restricted bookings prior to visits by North Korean leaders.

This pattern suggests that high-profile movements are being tightly coordinated and secured. Kim recently made a one-day visit to Dandong in October. During that trip, he crossed the newly opened New Yalu River Bridge and met with Wang Huning, China's fourth-highest-ranked official. That October visit highlighted a renewed push by Beijing and Pyongyang to bolster their economic ties.

North Korea Russia China Ties

This move comes amid questions over whether North Korea's military relationship with Russia has reduced its reliance on China. The previous face-to-face meeting between the two leaders occurred in June when Xi visited Pyongyang. At that time, they agreed to expand cooperation and strengthen strategic communication channels. Both nations are currently navigating a complex regional landscape.

South Korea's desire for dialogue contrasts with the unpredictable nature of North Korea's foreign policy decisions. The potential December summit represents a significant moment for inter-Korean relations. Any progress in easing tensions could have broader implications for security in the Asia-Pacific region. As preparations in Dandong intensify, the international community watches closely.

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The outcome of these meetings could reshape alliances and economic partnerships in Northeast Asia. South Korea remains engaged in diplomatic efforts to manage these developments. President Lee's comments reflect a cautious optimism about the potential for improved regional stability.