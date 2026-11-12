South Korea Says Little Prospect of US-North Korea Contact Around APEC Summit in China

South Korea's presidential office sees little chance of US-North Korea contact or Pyongyang's participation around the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Seoul is also monitoring border tensions and whether Russia's Putin attends.

South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday, November 12, 2026, that it sees little prospect of US- North Korea contact around the upcoming APEC summit in China or of Pyongyang's participation in APEC-related events.

The assessment dampens hopes for a revival of diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang, which has stalled amid repeated missile tests and rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. US President Donald Trump has sought to restart talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but US and South Korean officials see fading chances of a meeting this year. The APEC summit is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, next week, bringing together leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region.

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Tensions Rise Along Inter-Korean Border

A senior South Korean presidential official, commenting on a recent spike in tensions along the inter-Korean border, also said no additional North Korean activity had been detected at the Demilitarized Zone beyond preparations for possible loudspeaker broadcasts. The official spoke to reporters without elaborating on the specific nature of the preparations, but the remarks suggest Seoul is closely watching North Korean movements along the heavily fortified frontier.

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, announced last month that her country was considering restarting propaganda broadcasts over loudspeakers near the inter-Korean border, ratcheting up tensions with Seoul. Such broadcasts had been suspended under a previous inter-Korean agreement, and their possible resumption would mark a further deterioration in relations between the two Koreas.

South Korea says North Korean mines planted as part of its fortification activity in the DMZ caused a blast in September that seriously wounded several of its soldiers. North Korea denies responsibility, calling the incident a South Korean fabrication. The accusation and denial have further strained ties between the two sides.

Monitoring Russian Participation at APEC

South Korea is also monitoring whether Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the APEC summit in Shenzhen next week, given Seoul had some diplomatic issues to discuss with Moscow, the official said without elaborating. The official did not specify what those diplomatic issues were, but Seoul has previously raised concerns about North Korea-Russia military cooperation.

A possible trilateral summit involving the United States, China and Russia at the gathering could provide an opportunity for the countries to discuss North Korea, the official said. Such a meeting would be significant given the stalled diplomatic track and the growing alignment between Pyongyang and Moscow. The official's comments come as South Korea continues to seek ways to reduce tensions with the North while maintaining a close alliance with the United States.

Seoul has also been pushing for diplomatic engagement with Moscow, though the war in Ukraine has complicated those efforts. The APEC summit is expected to draw leaders from major economies, and any sideline meetings could shape the security landscape in Northeast Asia. Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung previously met on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on October 29, 2025, according to a photo caption from that event.

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Diplomatic Engagement With Pyongyang Stalls

The latest assessment from Seoul's presidential office suggests that a similar high-stakes encounter involving North Korea is unlikely in the near term. South Korean officials have repeatedly said they are open to dialogue with Pyongyang, but North Korea has shown little interest in returning to talks. The United States has also said it is willing to meet with North Korea without preconditions, but Pyongyang has rejected such overtures.

Meanwhile, the situation along the DMZ remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of provocations. The possible resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts by North Korea would be a major escalation, as such actions have previously triggered retaliatory measures from Seoul. South Korea's military has been on heightened alert since the September blast, and officials say they are prepared to respond to any provocation.

The presidential official's remarks underscore the cautious approach Seoul is taking as it prepares for the APEC summit and monitors developments on multiple fronts. With no US-North Korea contact expected around the summit, the focus may shift to other regional issues, including trade and security cooperation. But the North Korean nuclear issue is likely to remain a key topic in any bilateral or trilateral meetings on the sidelines.

South Korea will continue to coordinate closely with the United States and other partners, the official said, without providing further details. The coming week will be closely watched for any signs of diplomatic activity involving North Korea, Russia, China or the United States. For now, Seoul's assessment is clear: little prospect of a breakthrough with Pyongyang around the APEC summit.