South Korea should not fear China rise, foreign minister says ahead of APEC

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Seoul should neither fear China rise nor underestimate its capabilities, urging deeper cooperation ahead of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18-19.

South Korea should neither fear China rise nor underestimate its capabilities, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Saturday Nov 14, urging deeper cooperation ahead of a regional summit in China next week.

During this visit to China, I was reminded that we should neither have an unfounded fear of China rise nor underestimate its capabilities and potential, Cho wrote on X. He said Seoul should build cooperation benefitting both countries by drawing on the autonomy and creativity of its people and companies. Cho remarks came after talks and dinner with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday. It was their first meeting in about three months.

Also read South Korea urged to balance cooperation with China amid regional shifts

APEC Summit in Shenzhen

The ministers discussed bilateral ties, issues on the Korean Peninsula and ways to deliver tangible benefits to people in both countries. The meeting came ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC leaders summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18 to 19, which South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will attend. Lee is also scheduled to join a dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Seoul has said.

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South Korea Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting Welcome Reception at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, US, Oct 30, 2026. The summit is expected to bring together several major world leaders. US President Donald Trump is set to meet Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin next Thursday on the sidelines of APEC, with nuclear arms reductions among the issues on the agenda, the White House said.

Cho said Seoul would seek to use Lee visit to advance bilateral ties and expand horizontal and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas where the two countries have complementary strengths. Lee administration has sought to improve relations with China, South Korea largest trading partner, after ties were strained under former president Yoon Suk Yeol, while maintaining Seoul security alliance with the United States.

Trade AI and Biomedicine Cooperation

Wang said on Friday that China wanted to expand cooperation with South Korea in traditional industries and emerging sectors including artificial intelligence and biomedicine. He said bilateral ties had returned to the right track after exchanges between the two countries leaders. China and South Korea discussed bilateral ties, the Korean Peninsula, and wider cooperation in trade, AI and biomedicine, as Seoul works to improve strained relations while keeping its US alliance.

Cho wrote on X that Seoul should build cooperation by drawing on the autonomy and creativity of its people and companies. The remarks were made a day after his talks and dinner with Wang Yi in Beijing. The APEC leaders summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18 to 19 will bring together major world leaders. Trump is set to meet Xi and Putin next Thursday on the sidelines, with nuclear arms reductions among the issues on the agenda.

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Lee Jae Myung will join a dinner hosted by Xi Jinping and his wife, according to Seoul. Cho said Seoul would seek to use the visit to advance bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas with complementary strengths. Wang said China wanted to expand cooperation in traditional industries and emerging sectors including AI and biomedicine. He said bilateral ties had returned to the right track after exchanges between the two countries leaders.