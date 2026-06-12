South Korea Stuns Czech Republic with 2-1 World Cup Comeback

South Korea began their World Cup Group A campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. Goals from Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu overturned Ladislav Krejci's opener, securing a winning start amid supportive Mexican crowds.

South Korea made a triumphant start to their World Cup Group A campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic in a match played in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The game, which took place on June 11, saw the Koreans overturn a first-half deficit to secure the three points. The Czechs, returning to the World Cup stage after a two-decade absence, opened the scoring through Ladislav Krejci, but second-half goals from Hwang In-beom and substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu ensured a winning beginning for South Korea. The stadium attendance was officially recorded as 44,985, though visible empty sections prompted some skepticism about the figure.

The majority of the spectators present were vocally supportive of the South Korean team, a phenomenon partly attributed to the memorable 2-0 victory South Korea secured over Germany in the 2018 World Cup, a result which indirectly helped Mexico advance at Germany's expense and left a lasting positive impression on Mexican fans. The tactical battle pitted South Korea's fluid, technical style against the Czech Republic's more physical, direct approach.

While the first half ended scoreless, the second half erupted with action. The Czech Republic took the lead in the 59th minute when Krejci powerfully headed home from a Vladimir Coufal long throw.

However, South Korea responded swiftly. Eight minutes later, Lee Kang-in crafted a superb through ball, freeing Hwang In-beom, who cut inside and curled a precise right-footed shot into the far corner to level the score. The decisive moment arrived when Hwang In-beom, now on the right flank, delivered a low cross that was clinically finished by Oh Hyeon-gyu, who had entered the match as a substitute for a struggling Son Heung-min.

Son, despite creating several chances in the first half, remained scoreless and is still two goals away from becoming his country's all-time leading scorer. South Korean coach Hong Myung-bo highlighted the importance of perseverance and unity in his post-match comments, stating that he urged his players not to give up and to play together as one.

In contrast, Czech manager Miroslav Koubek expressed disappointment, acknowledging defensive errors that allowed the opponents to score while also praising South Korea's speed. The match further illustrated South Korea's vulnerability to set-pieces, as another goal from a Czech free-kick by Thomas Soucek was disallowed for offside, sparing them further disappointment. Looking ahead, South Korea will next face Mexico on June 18, a match that carries added significance given the existing goodwill from the 2018 tournament.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, will travel to Atlanta to take on South Africa on the same day, hoping to rebound from this opening loss and reignite their World Cup hopes after a 20-year hiatus





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South Korea come from behind to beat Czech Republic 2-1 in World Cup openerSouth Korea rallied from a goal down to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their World Cup Group A match. Ladislav Krejci put the Czechs ahead, but Hwang In-beom equalized and set up substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu for the winner. Son Heung-min had five chances but failed to score.

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