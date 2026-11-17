South Korea will deploy extra staff and strict checks at 1,312 test centres for the Suneung college entrance exam after an AI cheating confession on a tax accountant exam. Cheaters could face a 10-year ban and criminal complaints.

South Korea will tighten security for the Suneung after an AI cheating confession on a tax accountant exam caused panic before the college test. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said thousands more staff will check for phones, smart glasses and hidden devices at 1,312 test centres.

Cheaters could face a 10-year Suneung ban and criminal complaints, while the government will investigate all suspected AI cheating in national exams. SEOUL - South Korea will deploy thousands of extra personnel to prevent cheating on its college entrance exam sites this week and may introduce tougher penalties, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said on Nov 17.

Also read South Korea Tightens Security for College Entrance Exam Amid Cheating Scandal

AI Cheating Confusion Sparks Suneung Security

The announcement comes after an individual confessed on Nov 15 to cheating on the national tax accountant exam using artificial intelligence tools, an admission that brought panic ahead of the college test. Known as the Suneung, the intense once-a-year exam - widely seen as a ticket to well-paid jobs and even better marriage prospects - will bring much of South Korea to a standstill on Nov 19 to minimise distractions.

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As a measure to detect phones that have not been handed over, an emergency alert will be sent before the exam begins, Han said at a press conference. Students will also be ordered to place their glasses on their desks so supervisors can verify they are not smart devices. Students "will be asked to roll up both sleeves, and collars, buttons and other areas will also be checked to determine whether electronic devices, including miniature cameras, are concealed", she added.

Authorities will place stickers on the buttons of candidates' clothing to cover up any miniature cameras hidden inside during the annual College Scholastic Ability Test, Han told a press conference on Tuesday (Nov 17). Those caught cheating could be banned from taking the Suneung for 10 years, up from the current one-year restriction, Han said. The government will also file criminal complaints over serious cases of cheating, including those involving smart devices.

Additional Personnel Deployed for Exam Integrity

In addition to the 75,000 supervisors deployed to 1,312 test centres nationwide, an additional 8,400 personnel will be deployed in 2026.

"You may feel nervous and intimidated by the unfamiliar atmosphere inside and outside examination centres and the stricter inspection procedures," said Han, addressing the 550,000 students who will take the Suneung. The extra staff "are minimum safeguards designed to protect the value of the hard work you have put in over the years and to guarantee a fair competition in which everyone can hold their head high", she added.

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At a meeting held on Nov 15, officials decided to investigate all suspected cases of cheating involving AI across national qualification examinations. The individual who confessed to cheating said he had photographed the exam questions with a miniature camera before using AI and checking the answers on his smartphone. He said on Sunday he had taken photos of the questions and sent them to an AI tool, which then sent back answers to a smartphone.

Cheating on exams using advanced equipment was no different from the "theft" of the hard work of other students, President Lee Jae Myung said in a post on X. The exam will take place at exam sites nationwide, according to the prime minister.