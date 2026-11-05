South Korea Expands Anti-Piracy Unit to Oman Near Hormuz Under US Pressure

South Korea plans to extend its anti-piracy mission near the Strait of Hormuz amid US pressure, adding personnel and a patrol aircraft to support navigation security while balancing conflict avoidance.

South Korea is preparing to significantly expand the operational scope of its long-standing anti-piracy mission in the Middle East. The Defense Ministry confirmed this plan on November 5 following intense pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Washington has demanded greater support from Seoul regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran. This diplomatic push has directly influenced Seoul's strategic military adjustments in the region. The government will submit a formal motion to parliament to extend the unit deployment. This extension is necessary because the current mandate is set to expire at the end of 2026.

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Cheonghae Unit Mission Expansion Plans

A ministry spokesperson confirmed the details, citing reports from Yonhap News Agency. The move aims to secure vital shipping lanes while navigating complex geopolitical demands. The Cheonghae unit has been stationed in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. Its primary mission has been to ensure safe navigation for commercial vessels in those waters.

The current force comprises a 4,400-ton-class destroyer and a maritime operations helicopter. It also includes up to three rigid-hull inflatable boats for boarding operations. Around 300 service members are currently assigned to this critical security detail. The proposed expansion will move the unit closer to the Strait of Hormuz.

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Specifically, operations will shift to waters near the port of Duqm in Oman. This location is approximately 650 kilometers away from the strait. Seoul will also deploy a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft to enhance surveillance capabilities.

Trump Pressure Drives Korean Response

Additionally, the unit will increase its personnel by 75 members. President Trump has publicly criticized Seoul for what he called insufficient support. He argued that South Korea was not doing enough for the Iran war effort. In response, the US scaled back major joint military drills this summer.

This reduction unsettled the US ally and signaled a shift in diplomatic relations. South Korea relies heavily on imported oil for its energy security. Industry Ministry data shows that 70% of supplies came from the Middle East in 2025. Most of these critical resources are delivered through the Strait of Hormuz.

Economic Security And Regional Stability

Protecting this route is essential for the national economy and stability. President Lee Jae Myung addressed these tensions on September 18. He stated he would not deploy military assets in a way that draws the country into conflict.

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However, he acknowledged the need for a greater role in safeguarding navigation. Seoul is currently reviewing how to balance these competing security and diplomatic priorities.