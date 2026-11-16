South Korea to Inspect All Glasses at CSAT After Tax Accountant AI Cheating Scandal

South Korea will inspect every pair of glasses worn by students taking this week's national college entrance exam to prevent AI-assisted cheating, after cheating in the tax accountant exam shook public confidence. Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin announced the measure at a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

South Korea will inspect every pair of glasses worn by students taking this week's national college entrance exam to prevent AI-assisted cheating, after cheating in the tax accountant exam shook public confidence in the country's high-stakes testing system.

The Education Ministry has ruled out postponing the university entrance exam despite calls to delay it for fairness. Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin told a parliamentary hearing on Monday, Nov 16, the ministry would inspect all glasses worn by candidates in every session of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). Smart devices were added to the list of banned items in July.

Also read Top Scorer Admits AI Cheating in South Korea Tax Accountant Exam

Smart Glasses Ban During CSAT

Smart glasses have raised concern globally because they can be used to photograph, film or audio-record confidential material or people without their knowledge. Notices posted outside every exam room will warn of exam bans and criminal penalties if anyone is found cheating, Choi said. Every exam centre will have at least one member of staff dedicated to monitoring smart devices.

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A hotline will link the centres, local education offices and the ministry's control room for any cases that are hard to judge on the spot. Choi said the ministry would consult specialists on technology such as radio-signal detectors and consider introducing them for next year's test. The Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday that the government will pursue measures, including collecting smart devices and blocking public Wi-Fi, during this week's national college entrance exams.

Anyone caught wearing or using a smart device during the exams will have that year's results invalidated and will be barred from sitting them the following year. Choi said the ministry would work with parliament to lengthen the ban from one year to between three and 10 years. Offenders may also be reported to police for obstructing official duties. The response follows Sunday's confession by a person who placed first in this year's tax accountant exam after cheating.

Penalties for Exam Cheating

He admitted photographing exam questions with a microcamera, sending them to an AI tool and checking the answers on a smartphone. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said on Monday the government would form an emergency team to prepare measures to safeguard the CSAT. She also urged officials to develop AI-based detection technology and called for strengthened penalties for cheating.

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The scandal has prompted even calls to postpone the university entrance exam to ensure a fair test, although the South Korean Education Ministry has ruled out a delay to an exam seen as crucial to success in South Korea's hyper-competitive society. With the CSAT approaching, authorities are deploying multiple layers of protection: inspecting all glasses, banning smart devices, posting warnings, assigning dedicated staff, and setting up hotlines.

These measures aim to protect trust in the exam system after the tax accountant cheating case. Officials are also weighing tougher long-term penalties and new detection technologies. The combination of immediate screening and possible future signal detectors reflects growing concern over AI-assisted cheating in high-stakes tests. The ministry's actions come as smart glasses and other wearable technology become more capable and discreet.

Model for Exam Security

South Korea's response may serve as a model for other countries facing similar challenges in securing examinations.