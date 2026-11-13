South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun Meets Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met Chinese Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday to discuss regional stability and request China's constructive role in Korean peninsula affairs ahead of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

South Korea n Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday in Beijing. During this high-level diplomatic engagement, Cho requested that China assume a constructive role regarding critical issues on the Korean peninsula. The meeting focused heavily on efforts to bring North Korea back into meaningful dialogue with the South.

Strategic Goals for Regional Stability

Cho emphasized that maintaining peace on the Korean peninsula serves the shared interests of both South Korea and China. He opened the discussion by stating that stability in the region is essential for the security and economic prosperity of both nations. This framing highlights the deep interconnectedness of foreign policy decisions between the two neighboring powers.

Also read South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to Visit Philippines and China for ASEAN and APEC Summits

The South Korean minister specifically asked Beijing to leverage its influence to facilitate dialogue. This request comes at a time when diplomatic channels between the North and South have faced significant bottlenecks. Cho's appeal underscores Seoul's reliance on China as a key mediator in potential inter-Korean negotiations.

Context of APEC Summit Preparation

This diplomatic meeting took place in Beijing ahead of the upcoming APEC summit scheduled for next week. The summit will be held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, marking a significant venue for international cooperation. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is slated to attend the event, which will bring together leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region.

Advertisement

The timing of the Cho-Wang Yi meeting was carefully coordinated to align with the broader geopolitical agenda of the APEC summit. By engaging bilaterally before the multilateral gathering, South Korea aims to secure bilateral commitments that can then be discussed in the larger forum. This strategy allows both nations to clarify their positions and build consensus on regional priorities.

Warming Ties Between China and North Korea

The discussion on the Korean peninsula occurs against a backdrop of thawing relations between China and North Korea. Relations between the two countries have warmed markedly since late 2025, according to recent reports. This shift has been characterized by increased diplomatic engagement and a general easing of tensions in the region.

Earlier this month, a delegation from North Korea's ruling party traveled to China to discuss these evolving dynamics. The visit signaled a deliberate effort by Pyongyang to reestablish close ties with Beijing. This diplomatic move has altered the traditional triangular relationship between Seoul, Washington, and Beijing, introducing new complexities into regional diplomacy.

Exchange on Bilateral and Regional Affairs

According to reports from the Yonhap news agency, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on a range of regional affairs. Beyond the Korean peninsula, they discussed the broader state of relations between South Korea and China. This comprehensive dialogue allowed both sides to address potential friction points and identify areas for cooperation.

Advertisement

The meeting served as a platform for both nations to align their strategies on issues affecting Northeast Asia. By engaging in direct talks, Cho Hyun and Wang Yi sought to ensure that both countries are moving toward similar objectives. This coordination is vital for maintaining regional stability and fostering economic collaboration in the face of global uncertainties.