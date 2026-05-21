South Korean-North Korean women's football match with rare bond

The match between Suwon FC Women and North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC showcased a rare sporting bond between the two countries, despite their decades-long political tensions. The event was marked by high-interest from the South Korean public and the absence of official away supporters, as restrictions on travel between North and South Korea continue. The contest took place at Suwon Sports Complex (Suwon Sports Stadium) in South Korea, and it echoed the spirit of football diplomacy aimed at fostering cross-border cooperation.

South Korean supporters held a banner welcoming the visit of North Korea 's Naegohyang Women's FC to South Korea during the AFC Women's Champions League semi-final match.

The coach of Suwon FC Women expressed feelings of sorrow after their team lost to the North Korean rivals in the rare North-South match. A large group of spectators from civic groups, supported by Seoul's unification ministry, was in attendance to support both teams. Interest was high due to the unique North-South match, which was played in torrential rain at the roofless Suwon Sports Complex Stadium.

The official attendance was 5,763, with no official away supporters present as North Koreans are generally not allowed into the South. The players and officials of North Korea's football club Naegohyang Women's FC were greeted by throngs of reporters and supporters at Incheon International Airport.

Park, the coach of Suwon FC Women, expressed surprise and feelings of injury caused by a lack of home support, with his team having never played in front of so many people and so many writers. The match was intense and the players competed immensely with this in mind. They hoped the match would help increase the interest in women's football





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