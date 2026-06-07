South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Chooses Han Seong-sook as Prime Minister

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has chosen Han Seong-sook, the country's minister for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups, to be prime minister. Han is expected to lead the country's AI transformation and drive inclusive growth that reaches everyone, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

SEOUL: South Korea n President Lee Jae Myung has chosen Han Seong-sook, the country's minister for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups, to be prime minister , the presidential office said on Sunday (Jun 7).

Han, who had also previously served as chief executive of South Korean internet giant Naver, is expected to lead the country's AI transformation, South Korea's presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said at a press briefing. Han will be able to transform South Korea's economic growth - driven by the semiconductor boom and rising exports - into inclusive growth that reaches everyone, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

Lee has judged nominee Han to be the right person to take responsibility for growth and people's livelihoods at a time when the country faces a major strategic transition driven by AI innovation and complex global crises, Kang added. The nomination of Han, who will be the first woman to hold the position of prime minister, comes as the country is facing a major transition.

While Han's nomination requires parliamentary approval, it is expected to be confirmed as the ruling party holds a majority in the 300-member National Assembly, barring any major ethical concerns or scandals. Han's appointment as prime minister has been met with mixed reactions from the public, with some welcoming her as a historic figure and others expressing concerns about her ability to lead the country.

The first woman to hold the position of prime minister in South Korea was Han Myeong-sook, who held the post from 2006 to 2007. Outgoing Prime Minister Kim Min-seok is widely expected to run for the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party. The nomination of Han is seen as a strategic move by President Lee to ensure the country's continued growth and development, particularly in the areas of AI and innovation.

The country's presidential chief of staff, Kang Hoon-sik, said that Han's appointment will be a key factor in driving the country's economic growth and transformation. The appointment of Han as prime minister has significant implications for the country's future, and many are watching to see how she will lead the country through this period of transition





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South Korea Han Seong-Sook Prime Minister AI Transformation Inclusive Growth

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