South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to Visit Vietnam, Strengthening Ties and Exploring Investment

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled for a high-profile visit to Hanoi next week, marking his first foreign trip since Vietnam's President To Lam assumed office. The meeting is expected to foster deeper bilateral cooperation, with a focus on economic partnerships, including discussions on infrastructure projects and potential investments in the semiconductor sector. The visit underscores the growing strategic importance of Vietnam for South Korea, which remains a major investor in the Southeast Asian nation, with Samsung playing a particularly significant role.

South Korea n President Lee Jae Myung is poised to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to Hanoi next week, where he will hold crucial talks with his Vietnam ese counterpart, To Lam . This upcoming rendezvous holds particular importance as it represents President Lee's inaugural international engagement following President Lam's recent assumption of the presidency.

President Lam's election has consolidated his authority, allowing him to hold both the presidential post and the influential leadership of the Communist Party, the paramount position within Vietnam's one-party system. While this marks President Lee's first foreign visit to Vietnam under President Lam's tenure, it is not President Lam's initial high-level foreign policy interaction in his new capacity. He recently engaged in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, April 15th, signaling Vietnam's active diplomatic outreach to major global powers. The impending discussions between President Lee and President Lam are anticipated to yield the signing of several government cooperation agreements. South Korea has expressed a keen interest in Vietnam's ambitious infrastructure development initiatives, including potential collaborations on railway networks and the exploration of nuclear power plant projects. However, sources familiar with the matter indicate that no definitive major decisions are expected to be finalized in these specific areas during this visit. Both South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have declined to comment on the specifics of the upcoming visit and potential agreements, maintaining a customary diplomatic silence on ongoing negotiations. Despite a recent dip in investment pledges, South Korea continues to be a cornerstone of Vietnam's economic landscape, holding the position of the largest investor in terms of accumulated capital. The substantial output from Samsung's manufacturing facilities in Vietnam contributes over ten percent of the nation's total exports, highlighting the deep economic interdependence between the two countries. According to data released by the Vietnamese government, South Korean investment pledges experienced a notable decrease of approximately 25 percent last year compared to 2024. This downturn is attributed to a confluence of factors, including global trade uncertainties and evolving concerns regarding Vietnam's regulatory framework for foreign investment. This forthcoming meeting will mark the second significant encounter between the two leaders within an eight-month period. Their previous interaction took place in Seoul in August, where President Lam was hosted by President Lee, marking President Lam's initial foreign visit as president. President Lee is expected to be accompanied by a substantial business delegation, comprising representatives from leading South Korean corporations, most notably Samsung. The itinerary suggests the potential signing of multiple corporate agreements, possibly around April 23rd, though specific details of these potential deals remain undisclosed. Discussions between Samsung and Vietnamese authorities concerning the establishment of a back-end semiconductor manufacturing facility have reportedly made considerable progress after years of negotiations. Nevertheless, the precise timeline for any official announcement regarding this investment remains uncertain. Reports had previously emerged regarding a potential US$4 billion investment in a semiconductor testing and potentially packaging facility, but these reports were subsequently removed from Vietnamese media outlets in recent days, adding an element of speculation to the semiconductor sector developments. One of the individuals privy to these discussions indicated that the initial investment may be smaller in scale and could be subject to expansion over time, potentially fostering the development of a comprehensive ecosystem of suppliers within Vietnam. This strategic foresight underscores Vietnam's ambition to become a more integrated player in the global semiconductor supply chain, with South Korean expertise and investment playing a crucial role in this endeavor





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