South Korea President Lee Jae-myung Vows Bold AI Investment, Record 2027 Budget

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung announced a 21.3 trillion won AI investment and a record 12.8 percent spending increase for 2027, aiming to boost economic growth and ensure benefits are shared more evenly.

South Korea n President Lee Jae-myung vowed on Monday (Nov 2) to make bold investments in artificial intelligence to boost the country's economic growth potential. In an address to parliament seeking approval for next year's budget, he announced a 21.3 trillion won (S$20.4 billion) investment in AI and related megaprojects.

"We will invest 21.3 trillion won (S$20.4 billion), nearly twice this year's amount, in AI and the three megaprojects of semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centres," Lee said. His administration proposed in September increasing government spending by a record 12.8 per cent next year to 820.9 trillion won. The aim is to strengthen South Korea's technological edge as global competition over AI intensifies.

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Chip exports drive record export growth

South Korea's economy has been heavily boosted by demand for advanced chips used in AI, lifting exports and the earnings of memory chip makers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Asia's fourth-largest economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter on chip exports and investment. From January to October, exports totalled $930 billion, on track to exceed US$1 trillion (S$1.2 trillion) this year.

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This would make South Korea the fourth country in the world to reach the milestone after the United States, China and Germany. Lee said annual exports of $1 trillion were now within reach, but warned that the benefits were not being shared evenly.

"We must make a great transition from 'growth for the few,' in which opportunities and gains are concentrated among certain regions, classes and a small number of companies, to 'growth for all,'" he said. "Fiscal foundation is also becoming stronger," Lee said, noting that next year's fiscal deficit will narrow to 0.1 per cent of gross domestic product, the lowest in two decades, from 3.9 per cent this year.

The debt-to-GDP ratio will fall to 48.3 per cent from 51.6 per cent. Such improvements and the role of a proposed Future Response Fund were seen "very positively" by international organisations and major credit ratings agencies, Lee added. The budget includes a 162.3 trillion won Future Response Fund, financed largely by additional tax revenue from the semiconductor boom. It will support growth industries, young people, regional development and education while providing a buffer against future revenue shortfalls.

Fiscal health and Future Response Fund

Lee is simultaneously pursuing nationwide megaprojects centred on chips, physical AI and data centres, including an 800 trillion won private-sector chip buildout led by Samsung and SK Hynix in the country's southwest. Kim Jin-wook, an economist at Citi, said in a report on Monday that there were upside factors for credit ratings agency Fitch.

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Fitch rates South Korea one notch lower than Moody's and S&P, and could potentially upgrade South Korea's credit ratings from the current "AA-" towards "AA" in the coming years.

Credit rating outlook and AI investment

"We see the cumulative funding source for the Future Response Fund reaching up to KRW215trn for 2026-2027," Kim said, expecting it to raise both potential economic growth and fiscal sustainability. Lee's budget proposal now awaits parliamentary approval. The president has emphasised that the investments are designed to secure South Korea's position in the global AI race and to ensure that the economic gains from the chip boom are distributed more widely across society.