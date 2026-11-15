Top Scorer Admits AI Cheating in South Korea Tax Accountant Exam

Han Won-seok, 34, confessed to using a microcamera and generative AI to cheat in South Korea's 2026 tax accountant exam and the first round of the certified public accountant exam. The scandal has prompted probes and government promises of a zero-tolerance response.

The top scorer in South Korea's 2026 tax accountant qualification exam has admitted to using generative artificial intelligence to cheat, after months of speculation over his near-perfect marks.

Han Won-seok, 34, confessed in a video posted on Nov 15 on the YouTube channel of his attorney, Lee Don-ho. He appeared with his face partially covered by a mask.

Also read South Korea Tax Exam Scandal: Top Scorer Admits Using Generative AI to Cheat

Top Scorer Admits to AI Cheating

"I cheated using electronic devices and generative AI. My passing the exam with the top score was not the result of fair effort," Han said in the video, identifying himself by his surname.

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"I submitted a written confession to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency detailing everything I did," he added. A Reuters call to the Seoul Jungbu police station went unanswered on Sunday. Han said the cheating involved using a miniature camera to photograph the exam questions, sending them to an AI tool and checking the answers on a smartphone. He also admitted using the same method in the first round of the certified public accountant exam in March.

Han had earlier revealed that he scored 397.5 out of 400 in the first round of the 63rd tax accountant qualification exam in April, answering 159 of 160 multiple-choice questions correctly. The account was published by the Tax and Finance Newspaper. He earned perfect scores in three of four subjects: introductory tax law, introductory accounting and commercial law. He scored 97.5 in public finance.

Suspicious Perfect Scores Draw Scrutiny

Particular scrutiny focused on his perfect score in introductory tax law, a subject in which 16,856 test takers averaged just 30.18 points, according to grading statistics from the Human Resources Development Service of Korea. Han also ranked first in the written second-round exam, averaging 82.87 out of 100, well above the passing cutoff of 49.75. The unusually high scores across two exams, taken in April and July, drew suspicion. The exam's strict time limits added to doubts.

Candidates have 80 minutes to answer 80 questions across two subjects in each session, leaving about a minute per question, including time to mark answers. Before his confession, Han denied the cheating allegations in a media interview.

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"I was just an ordinary student preparing for the exam, and it hasn't even been a month since I passed," he said. "I don't understand why I should be suspected to this extent simply because I scored highly. If AI glasses could answer every question correctly, why would anyone bother studying?

Authorities Vow Zero Tolerance on Cheating

" he added. His confession came after government authorities and professional organisations moved to investigate. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook promised a "zero-tolerance" approach to exam cheating, citing the allegations. The Korean Association of Certified Tax Accountants requested an investigation by relevant authorities.

The scandal has also raised the stakes for organisers of South Korea's high-stakes annual college entrance exam this Thursday. This week, Prime Minister Han Seok-sook acknowledged public concerns over AI-assisted cheating ahead of the national college entrance exam, a high-pressure event that many South Korean students have spent much of their lives preparing for.

The government "will prepare thoroughly in advance and closely oversee the process until the very end to ensure the college entrance exam is conducted fairly and stably," a statement from her office said. A total of 722 candidates passed the 2026 tax accountant qualification exam out of 6,606 who took the second round, representing a pass rate of 10.92%.