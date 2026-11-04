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K-Drama Production

South Korean industry groups warn K-drama production could collapse without government support

HeadtopicsCompiled from 3 sources
South Korean industry groups warn K-drama production could collapse without government support
South Korean Television Industry · Government Funding Cut · Streaming Competition
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Twelve South Korean industry groups urged the government on Nov 4 to invest in K-drama production, warning the country's production base risks collapse as the number of titles falls about 30% and broadcasters cut output.

Twelve South Korean industry groups urged the government on Wednesday, Nov 4, to invest in and support production of Korean television dramas, known as K-dramas, warning that the country's production base risked collapse.

The groups represent industry workers including TV drama producers, directors, writers, actors, cinematographers and crew. Their joint statement highlighted the risks facing the entire production chain. K-dramas have been hugely popular globally, but the number produced has fallen about 30 per cent from 141 titles in 2022, according to the Korea Drama Production Association. The decline has raised concerns across the industry.

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South Korean TV drama production at risk of collapse, industry groups warn

Rising costs slash Korean drama production numbers

Three domestic broadcast networks cut drama output from 91 titles in 2012 to 32 in 2023, the groups said. Some channels had stopped airing weekday dramas altogether. The groups attributed the slump in production to rising production costs, which they linked to competition with well-funded global streaming platforms, broadcasters' reduced capacity to invest, and difficulty securing intellectual property rights.

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They said advertising income alone could no longer recoup production costs, meaning cutting output had become the rational choice for broadcasters given the weak advertising market. The groups criticised the government's 2027 draft budget, which will cut the culture ministry's broadcast-video funding by 4.5 billion won (S$4.2 million). They warned that without stronger government support and investment, the production base for Korean television dramas risked collapse.

South Korean TV drama production at risk of collapse, industry groups warn

Industry groups demand reversal of funding cuts

An Hee-soo, a CJ ENM virtual production producer, has demonstrated the Virtual Production Stage with a birch forest backdrop used for the South Korean drama Queen of Tears at the CJ ENM Studio Centre in Paju, South Korea. The warning came as K-dramas remain hugely popular globally, despite the sharp fall in the number of titles produced. The industry groups called on the government to reverse the planned funding cut and to provide new investment for drama production.

They said support was needed to sustain the workers and companies that make Korean television dramas. They warned that the trend could continue without government intervention.

SourcesCompiled from 3 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

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South Korean Television Industry Government Funding Cut Streaming Competition Broadcast Networks South Korean Industry Groups Government Support Broadcast Funding Cut Korea Drama Production Association
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