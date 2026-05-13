Southeast Asia Caught in the Middle of US-China Showdown as Global Uncertainty Threatens Stability

This article discusses the impact of the US-China rivalry and the escalating Middle East conflict on the Southeast Asian region, highlighting the growing distrust in the US and the ways in which the region is seeking to maintain stability and avoid negative agreements.

Southeast Asia May Be Swept Up in US-China Showdown Amid Global Uncertainty In the report released by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in April 2026, the biggest concern in Southeast Asia involves a significant distrust in an increasingly unpredictable US.

This shift can be attributed to the double whammy of President Trump's tariffs in April 2025 and the war in the Middle East, which began when the US and Israel launched their bombing campaign against Iran on February 28, 2026. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also emphasized this conflict as a grave threat to regional and global peace and stability after an ASEAN summit held in the Philippines last week.

Southeast Asian countries, including ASEAN, have been grappling with higher oil prices and seeking to ensure an adequate supply. As a result, nations have been turning to new partnerships like the ones Singapore has formed with and Vietnam's steps toward Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Russia has also been gaining significant attention due to its involvement with energy procurement, especially for the Philippines and Vietnam. All hope is that the superpowers will refrain from making agreements that are detrimental to the region.





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