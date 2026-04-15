Southeast Asia Cruise Industry Soars to $12.7 Billion in 2024, Singapore Leads the Way

The Southeast Asia cruise industry generated $12.7 billion in revenue in 2024, with Singapore playing a pivotal role. The region saw high passenger spending and significant growth in ship calls and passenger throughput. Expansion of facilities and the introduction of new ships further contribute to the industry's success.

The cruise industry in Southeast Asia experienced a remarkable surge in 2024, generating US$12.7 billion in revenue, which constituted 5% of the global cruise industry's output. This substantial figure underscores the region's growing significance as a cruise tourism destination.

According to a study commissioned by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the region’s cruise tourism contributed US$4.5 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Southeast Asian countries. The study, conducted by Tourism Economics, a travel and tourism industry consulting firm, highlighted the impressive spending per passenger in the region. Tourists in Southeast Asia spent 2.4 times the global average, with an expenditure of US$2,564 per visit. This high spending reflects the premium cruise experiences offered and the variety of attractions in the region, drawing sustained tourism demand.

Furthermore, Southeast Asia accounted for 2% of the 186 million global cruise passengers in 2024, and captured 5% of the global cruise-related GDP, demonstrating the region's increasing influence on the global cruise market. Singapore and Malaysia collectively accounted for 70% of Southeast Asian cruise passenger visits in 2024, showing the potential for further growth. STB has stated that there remains significant potential for other destinations in the region to develop cruise capabilities to capture a larger share of the expanding market. This growth is driven by a growing middle class and the rising demand for varied travel experiences and the rich destination variety available in Southeast Asia. This highlights Southeast Asia's strong cruise tourism value proposition.

Looking ahead, the cruise industry in Southeast Asia is poised for continued expansion, with Singapore taking a leading role in the regional cruise market. The Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore expansion, completed in October 2025 with an investment of $40 million, increased passenger capacity significantly, from 6,800 to 11,700, facilitating the accommodation of increasing demand. This expansion, and others, contribute to the strengthening of Singapore's position. Singapore's cruise sector experienced an increase in both ship calls and passenger throughput from January to September 2025. Data from STB revealed that the number of ship calls rose 10% year-on-year to 375 during the nine-month period, while passenger numbers surged by over 9%, exceeding two million. These figures cement Singapore’s position as the leading cruise hub in the region for 2025.

The diversification of cruise options also played a crucial role in enhancing the appeal of the sector. New ships operating from Singapore, including StarDream Cruises’ Star Voyager, Royal Caribbean International’s Ovation of the Seas and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Luminara, have broadened the choices available to travelers. The newest and largest ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, with a passenger capacity of 6,700, will use Singapore as its base for at least five years.

The momentum in the cruise industry across Southeast Asia shows no signs of slowing, with expectations of robust growth in the coming years. CLIA predicts that global passenger numbers will reach 42 million by 2028, up from 34.6 million in 2024, indicating the ongoing expansion of the global cruise market and suggesting even greater opportunities for the Southeast Asian sector. The success of the cruise industry in Southeast Asia demonstrates the region's ability to attract tourists through unique experiences and the strength of its infrastructure. The significant investment in the sector, as seen with the Marina Bay Cruise Centre expansion, shows a commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities that cater to the evolving needs of the cruise industry. The variety of options, from luxury yachts to large cruise liners, continues to attract different traveler segments, from the budget-conscious to those seeking premium experiences. The region’s focus on sustainable tourism, along with its unique cultural and natural landscapes, presents a strong value proposition, contributing to its ongoing success. The combination of investment in infrastructure, diversification of cruise options, and the region's natural appeal positions Southeast Asia as a crucial player in the global cruise market, offering vast opportunities for further growth and development in the years to come.





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