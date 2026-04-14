Southeast Asia Grapples with AI Risks and Economic Concerns: WEF Report

A World Economic Forum report details Southeast Asia's top perceived risks, highlighting concerns about AI's impact, supply chain disruptions, and potential economic disparities. The report examines the region's unique challenges and vulnerabilities in the face of rapid technological advancements and global economic uncertainties.

A recent analysis from the World Economic Forum ( WEF ) regarding Southeast Asia highlights the region's top perceived risks, with a particular focus on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI). While several key concerns align with global trends, certain regional nuances emerge, especially concerning the risks associated with AI and supply chain disruptions. The findings, based on the World Economic Forum Executive Opinion Survey 2025, reveal that business leaders and senior executives in Southeast Asia perceive the risks of AI significantly higher than the global average, placing it notably above other areas of concern. This heightened awareness underscores the complex interplay of opportunities and challenges presented by AI's rapid advancement in the region. The report also highlights the specific vulnerabilities of Southeast Asia , stemming from both economic factors and the uneven rollout of technological progress. The article underscores how the region is simultaneously embracing AI's potential while grappling with its potential downsides.

The global consensus on key risks includes economic downturn, lack of economic opportunity and unemployment, and inflation. Southeast Asia shares these top three concerns. However, the region distinguishes itself in the subsequent rankings. Disruptions to systemically important supply chains are a considerably greater worry for business leaders in Southeast Asia than in other parts of the world. This disparity highlights the region's dependence on global supply chains and its sensitivity to potential disruptions, whether stemming from geopolitical instability, natural disasters, or other unforeseen events. The survey reveals a much stronger concern about the societal impact of AI, placing risks associated with the technology in fourth place, significantly higher than the global ranking. The WEF report also mentions the “relatively higher concern about online harms and the risks posed by frontier technologies more broadly” in the region. This increased concern is taking place as AI is making headway across different nations in the region, with significant investment programmes from tech giants such as Microsoft, and infrastructure developments in nations like Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The development of AI is uneven across the region, with the benefits concentrated within a smaller number of large enterprises, and a slower rate of AI adoption by SMEs that employ a significant portion of the workforce.

The implications of AI adoption, including the potential for increased inequality and job displacement, are major causes for concern. The report notes that there is a risk of exacerbating existing economic disparities as large companies capture most of the productivity gains from AI, while workers across the labour market face job losses. The concentration of AI adoption among larger businesses, coupled with a slower pace of adoption by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), further accentuates the potential for widening economic divides. The potential for job displacement, particularly among women and younger workers, is a key concern. The Brookings Institution, in a parallel analysis, echoes these concerns, noting “significant disparities in AI readiness, governance capacity, and technical expertise” within Southeast Asia. These disparities, coupled with “uneven institutional capacity and fragmented governance frameworks,” increase the region's exposure to AI-related risks. The report also warned about the impact of the high power demand of data centers in a region where grids are still based on fossil fuels, which is likely to give rise to exponentially greater emissions, at least in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

In relation to other news, the temporary shutdown of the Sengkang LRT West Loop Line in Singapore, due to an expansion project, necessitates free shuttle buses. These are being provided to ensure minimal disruption to commuters, as highlighted by the article.





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Artificial Intelligence Southeast Asia Economic Risks Supply Chain Unemployment Inflation WEF Technology Digital Economy Job Displacement

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