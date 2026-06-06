Southeast Asian businesses face uncertainty, cost volatility amid Iran war

As the region grapples with rising costs, the war's strain is felt from road construction to food and beverage producers.

Southeast Asia 's businesses struggle with rising costs and unpredictable supply chains as disruptions from the Iran war have rippled across the region. The war, which started on February 28, marks its 100th day on June 8.

Construction workers and companies are taking a hit from the sharp price swings in petroleum-based materials such as fertiliser, plastics, and steel, forcing firms to increase costs, absorb losses, or rethink operations. Transportation sectors including oil and gas shipments through the Straits of Indonesia, a vital chokepoint, are also impacted. This has driven up the costs of fuel and petroleum-based materials across the region, hitting road construction projects and food producers and consumers as well.

Experts have forecasted that these disruptions would last more than six months even if tensions ease. As for the impact on Malaysia's road construction industry, Malaysia's Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan said in April that 280 of 855 road construction and maintenance projects across the country had experienced delays due to rising construction material and diesel costs. Many construction firms and governments are struggling to cope with the volatile costs





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