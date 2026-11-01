Sovereignty Wins $7M Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland; Forever Young Fifth

Sovereignty won the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland, beating The Puma by 1¾ lengths while Japan's Forever Young finished fifth in his bid for a repeat.

Sovereignty won the US$7 million (S$8.94 million) Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland on Oct 31, denying Japan's Forever Young a rare repeat in the showpiece race.

Trained by US Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott and ridden by Venezuelan jockey Junior Alvarado, the 4-year-old Into Mischief colt seized his first chance in the famous race after he was scratched from last year's edition because of a fever. Sovereignty had been scratched from last year's race after developing a fever, despite entering as the 6-5 morning-line favourite.

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Sovereignty Overcomes Hoof Abscess to Claim Classic

He had won the 2025 Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes before the scratch and was later named Horse of the Year. This time, his Classic participation was again threatened by a hoof abscess, but Alvarado said he never doubted that Sovereignty could win the Classic. The colt settled in well behind his pace-setting stablemate Knightsbridge and left no doubt when Alvarado set him loose at the top of the stretch.

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He finished 1¾ lengths ahead of The Puma, with Knightsbridge another 2¼ lengths away in third. Sovereignty completed the 1-1/4-mile distance in 2 minutes and 0.36 seconds.

"Turning in the back side, I was like, oh boy, it's like I can't wait to turn for home because I knew the power I have underneath me," Alvarado said. "The way he was travelling the whole time, letting me know, like, I'm here for you. I never had a doubt the whole way around.

" "What he did today, Sovereignty, it's just spectacular," said the Venezuelan jockey. "We really wanted to run so bad the Classic last year. I'm just so glad the Godolphin team gave us a chance to keep him in training and get to do what he did today.

" The 4-year-old had been beaten twice during his 2026 campaign when he finished second in the Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap at Oaklawn Park on April 19 and third in the Grade 1 Stephen Foster Stakes at Churchill Downs on June 28. But the talented galloper went on to land the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga on Aug 9 last start.

Forever Young Fades as Japan Celebrates Dual Wins

Before the race, all eyes were on Japanese star galloper Forever Young, who gave Japan a first Breeders' Cup Classic winner at Del Mar in 2025, to successfully defend his title and join Tiznow in winning back-to-back Breeders' Cup Classics. Tiznow won in 2000 and 2001. But though the Yoshito Yahagi-trained son of Real Steel ran just behind Knightsbridge for much of the way, he eventually faded to fifth.

Yahagi said he thought jockey Ryusei Sakai had Forever Young perfectly positioned, but when it came to the run in the final straight, there was no response.

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"I feel apologetic, but above all, I'm relieved that the horse came back safely," said Yahagi. Despite the disappointment for Forever Young, Japan celebrated a stirring victory with T O Elvis, who ran down the front-running favourite Englishman first-up in the straight in the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Sprint.

Sakai skilfully threaded the son of Volatile through a crowd to set up the impressive stretch run for the Daisuke Takayanagi-trained colt, who had not raced since his last start in May but has now won six in a row. Benvenuto Cellini won the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Turf for Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien as he pushed his Breeders' Cup wins tally to 24, two more than Bob Baffert.

Aidan O'Brien Extends Record Breeders Cup Trainer Wins

O'Brien came into the 2026 Breeders' Cup festival tied with Baffert for most wins by a trainer with 21. The Breeders' Cup Turf marked his third victory of the week after Sun Goddess and Haffner also landed the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf respectively on Oct 30.

Baffert also nabbed a victory with Hughes in the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile, but O'Brien will depart Kentucky two ahead atop the trainers' table after an outstanding performance from jockey Ryan Moore aboard Benvenuto Cellini, the Irish Derby winner who had finished a disappointing ninth in the Group 1 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe earlier in October. Bacio gave trainer Wesley Ward a first Breeders' Cup victory in the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint.

The Maclean's Music three-year-old colt returned home to the United States to triumph after picking up wins at Ascot and York earlier.